Israeli military investigations reveal systematic use of Palestinian civilians as human shields across multiple units, exposing widespread war crimes and moral collapse in Gaza.

The Israel i military has initiated formal criminal investigations into its own documented practice of using Palestinian human shields to protect troops from potential attacks. This decision confirms that the tactic was not an isolated misconduct but a widespread operational method employed at the start of the assault on Gaza.

Haaretz reported that the practice became prevalent across multiple theaters of operation. Accounts from Israeli soldiers, Palestinian survivors, and witnesses confirm that Israeli troops systematically utilized Palestinians to shield themselves from attacks by Palestinian resistance fighters.

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For years, the IDF whistleblower group Breaking the Silence has published testimonies from soldiers describing the use of Palestinians to search buildings, tunnels, and suspected explosive sites before Israeli troops entered. These reports have long suggested a pattern of behavior now being scrutinized by military justice.

One Israeli soldier described the dehumanizing nature of the practice to Breaking the Silence. He compared the treated Palestinians to dogs in the Oketz canine unit, stating they were used to detect explosive devices. If a device was found, the shield would trigger it, revealing the location to the soldiers.

The soldier expressed deep distress over the moral implications of his service. He told the group that he wanted to speak out because he realized after leaving Gaza that this was a broader pattern. He noted that conversations with other personnel made it clear that many units were engaging in the same behavior.

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The practice, dubbed the mosquito protocol, involved forcing detained Palestinians to enter potentially booby-trapped buildings and tunnels ahead of Israeli soldiers. Some victims were dressed in IDF uniforms, fitted with cameras, and bound. They were threatened with death if they refused to comply with the dangerous orders.

An Israeli officer told the Associated Press that by the end of his nine-month deployment, nearly every infantry unit was using Palestinians to clear buildings before troops entered. He described how the idea caught on like fire in a field, with personnel seeing the tactic as effective and easy to implement.

These actions are violations of Article 51(7) of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions. The practice constitutes a war crime under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. While Israel often accuses Hamas of using human shields, new revelations show Israeli soldiers systematically used Palestinian civilians as such shields in Gaza.

Breaking the Silence executive director Nadav Weiman emphasized that these are not isolated accounts. He stated that the testimonies point to a systemic failure and a horrifying moral collapse within the military establishment. The scale of the reports suggests a strategic doctrine rather than individual acts of misconduct.

Israeli investigative journalist Illy Peery detailed a gruesome incident involving a senior officer in the Nahal Brigade. The officer tied an explosive cord around the neck of an 80-year-old Palestinian man. He forced the man to scout abandoned houses under the threat of having his head blown off.

After the elderly man fulfilled this purpose, soldiers ordered him to flee with his wife. However, upon being spotted by another battalion, both were shot dead on the spot. This incident highlights the extreme brutality and lethal consequences faced by those forced into this role.

Israeli forces also used Palestinian children as human shields. Reports document minors being forced to walk ahead of soldiers during dangerous military raids. One victim had a camera attached to his forehead and was forced to enter homes to check for explosives and fighters.

This child was passed between military units for more than two weeks. He spent nights bound in a dark room before being sent out again to perform the dangerous tasks required by the soldiers.

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Women have also been targeted for this practice. A survivor named Estity told the AP that Israeli soldiers took her from her home in the Jenin refugee camp in November 2024. They forced her to enter and photograph apartments before troops went inside.

Estity pleaded with soldiers to let her return to her 21-month-old son, but they refused. She expressed her terror to the AP, stating she was most afraid that they would kill her and that she would not see her son again.

Accountability has remained extraordinarily limited in these cases. According to Haaretz, none of the soldiers implicated in the 16 investigations opened since October 2023 have been prosecuted. The lack of convictions underscores a deeper institutional complicity.

Israeli soldiers who have confronted superior officers about using human shields say they have been rebuffed. This resistance to internal reporting further complicates efforts to hold perpetrators accountable for these alleged war crimes.

As the investigations continue, the moral and legal consequences for the Israeli military establishment remain a subject of intense international scrutiny. The confirmation of such widespread use of human shields raises serious questions about command responsibility and adherence to international law.

The revelations have sparked calls for deeper probes into the conduct of the Israel Defense Forces. Critics argue that the impunity enjoyed by those implicated in these incidents undermines the rule of law and perpetuates a cycle of violence and abuse.

The testimonies provide a harrowing glimpse into the realities of the conflict. They challenge official narratives and highlight the severe human cost borne by Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire of military operations.