Jerusalem District Court judges urged prosecutors to drop the most serious case against Benjamin Netanyahu, signaling a potential end to the decade-long trial and reshaping Israeli politics.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Wednesday that his long-running corruption trial has effectively collapsed after senior judges urged prosecutors to drop the most serious case against him. The judicial intervention marks a dramatic shift in a legal battle that has defined Israel i politics for nearly a decade and influences the current effort to form a new government.

Judicial Reassessment of Core Cases

The three-judge panel of the Jerusalem District Court questioned the criminal basis of Case 4000, alleging that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara must reconsider the prosecution's approach. The judges assessed that the prospects of conviction were low, a level of doubt that justified stopping the most severe bribery charges related to regulatory decisions benefiting Bezeq.

Also read Netanyahu gets major legal boost as court casts doubt on corruption case

This assessment targeted the reliability of testimony concerning regulatory decisions and whether Netanyahu was aware of preferential treatment for the Walla news website. The court found that the evidence did not strongly support the claim that the prime minister exchanged favors for favorable media coverage controlled by Shaul Elovitch.

Regarding Case 2000, the panel also questioned whether discussions with publisher Arnon Mozes constituted a criminal offense. The judges raised doubts about whether the alleged exchange of favorable coverage for potential measures against a rival publication met the legal threshold for criminal bribery.

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For Case 1000, which involves gifts from wealthy businessmen, the panel proposed a procedural route to conclude the case. The judges noted that most relevant evidence was already before the court, suggesting a swift resolution to this final charge against the prime minister.

Prosecutor's Response and Legal Strategy

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara appeared for the first time before the panel to defend the prosecution's position. She stated that the court's comments would be examined carefully as part of the ongoing legal process.

The Attorney General identified that the proceedings could conclude with either a verdict or a negotiated agreement. Her appearance signaled that the prosecution would not immediately drop the charges despite the judges' strong skepticism.

This legal maneuvering comes as the government seeks to stabilize after last month's parliamentary election. The judiciary's intervention adds a complex layer to the negotiations for forming a new coalition government.

Political Fallout and Historical Context

Netanyahu described the judicial comments as a vindication of his stance since the investigations began in 2016. He recounted a decade of personal toll on his family, denouncing what he called character assassination and coercive interrogations.

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The prime minister argued that political opponents exploited these criminal proceedings to delegitimize him and divide the country. He claimed that the legal battles condemned Israel to repeated elections and prolonged political paralysis.

Israel held five parliamentary elections between 2019 and 2022 amid unprecedented political deadlock. The question of whether Netanyahu could serve as prime minister overshadowed traditional ideological differences during this period.

Legislative Battles and Future Steps

Amid these judicial developments, the Knesset continued legislation to prevent indicted lawmakers from becoming prime minister. Netanyahu criticized this measure as a tool for political elimination, comparing it to disqualification mechanisms in authoritarian states.

The October 27 election left Israel facing a coalition with Netanyahu still serving as caretaker prime minister. The resolution of his trial remains a critical factor in the stability of the current government.

The prosecution's next steps will determine whether the charges proceed to a full trial or are dismissed entirely. Legal experts anticipate further rulings from the Jerusalem District Court in the coming weeks.