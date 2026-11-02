Israel Opposition Unites to Task Eisenkot with Forming Government

Israeli opposition parties recommend Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government after elections left the Knesset fractured with no majority.

Israeli opposition parties have formally recommended that President Isaac Herzog task Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government. This strategic move occurs as consultations begin on Wednesday and Thursday following last week's inconclusive elections that left the Israeli parliament deeply fractured. The decision marks a significant consolidation of anti-Benjamin Netanyahu forces in the 120-member Knesset.

Eisenkot Secures Broad Opposition Support

Gadi Eisenkot could receive recommendations from 67 lawmakers if all opposition and Arab parties back his candidacy. This figure stands in sharp contrast to the 53 seats held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc. The recommendation follows similar announcements from former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Together party on Sunday and Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beytenu on Monday. It is expected that the Joint List, a three-party Arab alliance led by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, led by Mansour Abbas, will also endorse Eisenkot.

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Fractured Parliament Leaves No Clear Majority

The election results produced a split parliament where neither block secured the 61 seats required to form a stable government. Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats, comprising 27 for Likud, seven each for United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit, and six each for Shas and Religious Zionism. Meanwhile, opposition parties took 48 seats, with 21 for Eisenkot's Yashar, 12 for Together, eight for the Democrats, and seven for Yisrael Beytenu. Arab parties secured 19 seats, including 11 for the Joint List and eight for Ra'am, also known as the United Arab List.

Lieberman Defends Strategy Despite Election Loss

Avigdor Lieberman stated his party would support Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister and back Yair Lapid for Knesset speaker when the new parliament convenes on November 10. However, Lieberman ruled out sitting in a government with Benjamin Netanyahu or supporting a minority administration. He warned that such an arrangement could collapse within a year and pave the way for Netanyahu's return. Lieberman also conceded that the opposition performed far worse than expected, placing responsibility for the loss on Eisenkot and his team during a news conference in Modi'in.

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Presidential Consultations Follow Unconventional Order

Isaac Herzog's office announced that consultations will begin at 5pm local time on Wednesday. Factions will be invited in ascending order of parliamentary strength, a departure from customary practice intended to encourage fresh ideas. Religious Zionism, Shas, and Yisrael Beytenu will be heard first. On Thursday, Herzog will meet with United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, the Democrats, Ra'am, the Joint List, Together, Yashar, and finally Likud before announcing his decision.

Complex Path to Coalition Formation Remains

Under Israel's parliamentary system, voters elect members of the Knesset rather than directly choosing a prime minister. The president is not obliged to pick the leader of the largest party and can instead choose the lawmaker he judges most capable of securing the Knesset's confidence. The designated lawmaker has 28 days to form a government, with a possible extension of up to 14 days. If the attempt fails, the president can assign the task to another lawmaker who receives 28 days without an extension. A government takes office only after winning a Knesset vote of confidence.