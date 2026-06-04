Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement Reached with Conditions on Hezbollah Withdrawal

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire framework that requires Hezbollah to end attacks, withdraw from southern Lebanon, and allow the Lebanese army to take control of security zones. Iran warned that Israeli strikes on Beirut could reignite a full-scale regional war, while the U.S. seeks to separate the Lebanon negotiations from talks with Tehran.

Israel and Lebanon have reached a US-brokered agreement to implement a ceasefire framework that depends on Hezbollah ending its attacks, withdrawing its operatives from southern Lebanon , and allowing the Lebanese Armed Forces to take exclusive control of proposed security zones .

The announcement came as Iran warned that renewed Israeli strikes on Beirut could trigger a full-scale resumption of the broader regional war. The joint statement outlined that the ceasefire requires a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah members from areas south of the Litani River. It also calls for the creation of pilot zones where the Lebanese army will have sole authority, excluding all non-state actors.

The statement emphasized that these steps are aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace and security agreement, and that the future of Israel-Lebanon relations must be decided by the two sovereign governments, rejecting attempts by any state or non-state actor to hold Lebanon's future hostage-a clear reference to Iran and its Hezbollah proxy. Iran has sought to tie the Lebanon conflict to ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran over the broader regional war and the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border have escalated in recent days, with Hezbollah launching rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel and Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon. Israel had threatened that further Hezbollah attacks on population centers could lead to expanded operations in Beirut's Dahiyeh district, Hezbollah's stronghold.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any renewed Israeli military action against Beirut would have grave consequences and lead to a full-scale resumption of the war, stating that the fate of the conflict between Iran and Israel and the US is inseparable from the battle in Lebanon. However, former President Donald Trump pushed back against Iran's attempt to link the two fronts, saying negotiations involving Lebanon should be handled separately from talks with Tehran.

Trump expressed optimism that a broader agreement with Tehran could still be reached quickly, possibly over the weekend, while insisting Iran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. The framework also aims to establish a longer-term security architecture in southern Lebanon by gradually replacing Hezbollah's influence with Lebanese military control. The United States will assist in setting up the pilot zones where Lebanese forces will have exclusive authority.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington hopes the talks will produce an action plan for security in Lebanon independent from Hezbollah. The agreement condemns Iran's attacks on regional countries and activities that undermine Middle East stability, including support for proxies. Israeli officials argue that Hezbollah's military infrastructure and Iran's proxy network are the main obstacles to long-term stability along Israel's northern border. Despite diplomatic progress, Israeli forces remain prepared to continue military operations if necessary.

An Israeli official stressed that there is no ceasefire for Israeli forces in Lebanon and they will seize every opportunity to remove threats to Israeli citizens and troops. Since March, Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets and hundreds of drones at Israel, and Israel has conducted expanded operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and operatives in southern Lebanon





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