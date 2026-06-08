Israel Launches New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets Amid Trump's Warning

Israel's military launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian military targets in western and central Iran, just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Iran. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that calls all the shots, ordering both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday. Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran.

Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran ian military targets just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Iran .

The Israeli Defense Forces launched strikes on sites in western and central Iran as state-run news reported explosions heard across the country. The attacks came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that calls all the shots. Trump ordered both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday.

Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran. A streak of light illuminates the sky during a missile attack from Iran towards Israel today, as seen from Ashkelon. Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre today. Trump described the first Iranian strikes on Israeli soil since April as unhelpful to the peace process and called for calm between the two nations.

Addressing Iran, he said: You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal. The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate.

He told The Financial Times that Netanyahu did not have a choice about whether to accept the terms of the US deal with Iran. He also told The New York Post that things are going very well despite the chaos. The attack comes a few days after the Lebanese and Israeli governments agreed to a ceasefire in US hosted talks.

Tehran had warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs today in defiance of Washington's request days ago to stand down. Israel has now said it will retaliate against Iran over this evening's attack - though Iran has vowed to respond with greater force. An Israeli air-defence missile flies in the sky over Israel, as seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank today.

Missiles launched from Iran today towards Israel are seen in the sky over the West Bank city of Hebron. Ahead of the regime's strikes, senior member of Iran's parliament, Ebrahim Rezaei, said on X: Watch the sky of the occupied territories tonight. Iran's parliament speaker said earlier today: The US naval blockade imposed against the Iranian people, together with Washington's green light today to the Zionist regime, makes U.S and Israeli bases and assets in the region legitimate targets.

Brig Gen Effie Defrin, spokesman for the IDF, said Israel is prepared for the possibility of additional fire. He added that air defence systems are deployed across the entire country and the military's chief of general staff is holding a situational assessment. The IDF will continue to operate throughout Lebanon and will deepen the blow to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, he said. Effie Defrin had previously said the Iranian regime had made a grave mistake.

Our acceptance of the ceasefire on April 8 was conditional on a ceasefire on ALL fronts; but as always, America and Israel did not adhere to their commitment, they continued the aggression and crimes in Lebanon, and attacked Iranian vessels, the Iranian military said in a statement on Sunday





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