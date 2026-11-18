The Israeli army has reopened three blocks in central Gaza near the yellow line, closing Salah al-Din road. This military action violates the ceasefire active since October 2025, leading to further casualties and infrastructure disruption.

The Israeli army has initiated a new military offensive in central Gaza, directly violating the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2025. This operation targets three specific blocks near the so-called yellow line, prompting the immediate closure of sections of the vital Salah al-Din road for civilian traffic.

Central Gaza Offensive Details

COGAT, the Israeli military's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, announced the launch of this operation in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The military specifically identified the target zones as areas numbered 660, 661, and 666, located in close proximity to the yellow line. The announcement emphasized that the Salah al-Din road would be closed within these specific blocks to facilitate the military maneuvers.

Also read ICJ Myanmar Rohingya Ruling Could Set Precedent for Israel Gaza Genocide Case

The Israeli military issued a direct directive calling on Palestinians to stay away from the affected areas. Authorities stated that the road closure would remain in place until the Israeli army spokesperson releases an official update confirming the end of the operation. This lack of a defined timeline for the withdrawal of forces has created significant uncertainty for residents in the central Gaza strip.

Ceasefire Violations and Casualties

The timing of this offensive is particularly contentious given the ongoing ceasefire. Figures released by Gaza's health authorities on Monday reveal that Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, have resulted in 1,650 Palestinian deaths. Furthermore, these violations have injured 5,975 other individuals, highlighting the persistent volatility in the region despite diplomatic agreements.

Advertisement

The broader context of the conflict remains severe. Since the war began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 176,000 injured, with the majority of victims being women and children. The destruction of Gaza's infrastructure is estimated at around 90 percent, with the United Nations placing the reconstruction costs at approximately $71.4 billion.

Geopolitical Context and Occupied Territory

Israel currently retains control of approximately 70 percent of Gaza, situated beyond the so-called yellow line. Most of the Palestinian population is concentrated in the areas outside of this Israeli-held territory. The Gaza ceasefire, which was supposed to stabilize the region, was implemented as part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan aimed at ending the conflict.

Despite these diplomatic frameworks, the operational reality on the ground suggests continued Israeli dominance over the majority of the enclave. The military operation in central Gaza near the yellow line represents a significant escalation that challenges the stability of the current truce. International observers and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the army conducts its operations in blocks 660, 661, and 666.

Regional and International Reactions

The international community has expressed growing concern over the conduct of the war. The Hind Rajab Foundation has urged the United States to prosecute former Israeli defense minister over alleged war crimes. Simultaneously, Australia has imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers and organizations involved in illegal West Bank settlements, reflecting a broader trend of international pressure on Israeli policies.

Advertisement

As the Israeli army continues its operation near the yellow line, the safety of civilians on the Salah al-Din road remains a critical issue. The closure of this major artery complicates humanitarian access and civilian movement in central Gaza. All parties are awaiting official updates from the Israeli military spokesperson regarding the duration and conclusion of this specific military engagement.