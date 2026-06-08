Israel launches air strikes in Iran as Middle East war explodes again

Explosions reported across several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and areas near Karaj, as the country reels from a fresh wave of Israeli attacks.

Explosions reported across several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and areas near Karaj, as the country reels from a fresh wave of Israeli attacks.

Israel has launched air strikes on western and central Iran as explosions were reported in several Iranian cities, according to Israeli and Iranian media reports. The Israeli army claimed early Monday its air force struck military sites belonging to the “Iranian regime. ” Iranian state TV reported explosions in the capital Tehran as well as in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Tasnim News Agency reported blasts near the city of Karaj.

At least 11 killed, 15 injured in Israeli air strikes on Beirut, southern Lebanon despite ceasefireTrump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' backEU calls for 'full accountability' after another UNIFIL soldier killed in LebanonThe strikes came hours after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut’s southern suburbs. The latest attacks on Iran by Israel further strain efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in the war between Iran and the United States.

Earlier, Iran launched missiles at Israel in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire took effect in early April. At least 11 killed, 15 injured in Israeli air strikes on Beirut, southern Lebanon despite ceasefireTrump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' backEU calls for 'full accountability' after another UNIFIL soldier killed in LebanonIran departs Türkiye for World Cup base in Mexico amid US visa issuesIran blasts US 'discriminatory treatment' over World Cup visa refusalsIran says targeted US bases in Gulf, including 5th fleet headquarters in BahrainIsraeli troops kill 7-month-old Palestinian baby, wound parents in occupied West Bank





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