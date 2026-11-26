Israel has continued to carry out attacks that it says target Hamas but which have also killed many civilians despite a one-year-old ceasefire.

overnight, medics said, including the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of education, in a third consecutive night of air attacks despite a one-year-old ceasefire. Medics said an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing Khaled Abu Nada, the deputy Gaza education minister, and his wife.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack was one of a series of targeted killings carried out recently against members and senior officials in Hamas, adding that Israel has killed about 80 Hamas militants in the past month.

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“No terrorist is immune, and no one in the Hamas leadership will manage to evade us,” Netanyahu said. Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas official Israel has killed since Tuesday, after two senior security officials. The Israeli military said Abu Nada oversaw Hamas’ economic portfolio and managed its banking and investment network, directing funds toward militant activities and force buildup. The military said his death may weaken the group’s ability to sustain its finances and support its military capabilities.