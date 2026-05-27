Israel kills newly appointed Hamas armed wing chief Mohammed Odeh in Gaza strike

Israel has eliminated Mohammed Odeh, the new head of Hamas's armed wing, in an airstrike in Gaza City, following the killing of his predecessor. The strike also killed his wife and son, and raised civilian casualties. Israel expands operations in Lebanon and West Bank.

Israel announced on Wednesday that it had killed Mohammed Odeh , the newly appointed head of Hamas 's armed wing in Gaza , in an airstrike on Tuesday.

Odeh had succeeded Ezzedine al-Haddad, who was killed in a similar Israeli strike on May 15. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the elimination on social media, declaring that Odeh had been sent to join his associates in hell. Katz, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that Odeh was responsible for orchestrating the October 7 massacre, during which he served as Hamas's intelligence chief.

The strike targeted a residential building in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, destroying its upper floor. Odeh's family confirmed his death, reporting that his wife and son were also killed. Gaza health officials reported six fatalities, including at least one woman, and over 20 injuries from the same strike. The incident occurred as Israel intensified its military operations, expanding ground activities in Lebanon against Hezbollah and increasing raids in the West Bank.

The ongoing conflict has seen Israel systematically eliminate senior Hamas figures, including former political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, and longtime armed wing commander Mohammed Deif. The Israeli government has reiterated its commitment to dismantling Hamas's military and political control over Gaza, with Defence Minister Katz outlining plans for voluntary migration of Palestinians from the enclave-a proposal supported by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

This plan has drawn international criticism, including from the United Nations, which condemned it as an attempt to permanently alter Gaza's demographic composition. Since the ceasefire took effect, nearly 900 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to Gaza health officials, while four Israeli soldiers have died from militant attacks. The ceasefire with Hamas remains fragile, with indirect talks over a second phase-including disarmament and Israeli withdrawal-at an impasse.

Meanwhile, Israel's ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, brokered by the United States, appears increasingly tenuous as Israeli forces push northward along strategic rivers. Netanyahu has vowed to expand operations in Lebanon, citing the need to protect northern border communities from Hezbollah rocket fire. The broader conflict involving Iran-backed groups continues to escalate, with Israeli airstrikes also targeting Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon and Syria.

The international community watches anxiously as the region teeters on the brink of a wider war, with diplomatic efforts struggling to keep pace with the violence. The elimination of Odeh marks another chapter in Israel's targeted campaign against Hamas leadership, but analysts warn that such strikes may not weaken the group's resolve or its ability to recruit new commanders. The cycle of retaliation and counter-retaliation shows no signs of abating, as both sides remain entrenched in their positions.

The humanitarian toll on Gaza's civilian population continues to mount, with residential areas repeatedly hit by airstrikes. The United Nations and human rights organizations have called for restraint and a return to negotiations, but the path to peace remains obscured by the fog of war. As Israel presses its military advantage, the prospects for a lasting ceasefire or a two-state solution grow dimmer, leaving millions caught in the crossfire





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