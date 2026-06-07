Israel kills Hamas terrorist commander tied to Oct. 7 massacre

Abu Karim had continued to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli troops during the war.

Israel i forces killed a Hamas Nukhba terrorist cell commander in a targeted strike in southern Gaza last week, identified as Sakr Abu Karim, who helped lead the Oct. 7, 2023, infiltration of the Kissufim area.

According to Sunday’s Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency joint statement, Abu Karim had continued to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli troops during the war and was recently involved inThe strike, carried out on Tuesday, also killed a Hamas terrorist who served as a communications operative, according to the statement. A man walks with the wedding jacket of Muhanad Othman Yassin Farwana in the southern Gaza Strip, June 6, 2026Separately, the Israeli military said on Saturday that it carried out a targeted strike in southern Gaza overnight Friday, killing a Hamas commander planning attacks on Israeli forces.

The Israel Defense Forces identified the terrorist as Muhanad Othman Yassin Farwana, a commander in Hamas’s “military” wing. Farwana had been involved in advancing multiple attack plans during the war and posed an immediate threat to troops operating in the area, the IDF said. The strike was conducted with precise munitions and aerial surveillance to minimize civilian harm, the military added.

Israeli forces under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in line with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations against immediate threats.





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