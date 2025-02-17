Israel Kills Hamas Leader in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military claims to have assassinated a senior Hamas operative in Sidon, Lebanon, accusing him of plotting terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. The strike follows a series of retaliatory attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah against Israel.

The Israel i military announced on Monday that it had killed a senior Hamas leader in the Sidon area of southern Lebanon . The army identified the deceased as Muhammad Shaheen, stating that he was the head of Hamas ' operations department in Lebanon . According to the Israel i military, Shaheen had recently been involved in orchestrating terrorist plots with Iranian guidance and financial support originating from Lebanese territory, aimed at Israel i citizens.

Earlier, two Lebanese security sources informed Reuters that an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in Sidon struck an official within the Palestinian resistance group.This development comes amidst ongoing military operations by Israel against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other factions in Lebanon. These armed groups have retaliated by launching rockets, drones, and artillery attacks across the border into northern Israel. The current conflict follows a November truce brokered by Washington, which granted Israeli troops a 60-day withdrawal period from southern Lebanon. This period, following a ground offensive against fighters affiliated with Iran-backed Hezbollah, was initially set to expire in November but was subsequently extended to February 18th. However, sources revealed last week that Israel had requested permission to maintain its military presence in five strategic posts within southern Lebanon.This latest incident highlights the escalating tensions in the region and the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and maintain security





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HAMAS LEBANON ISRAEL MILITARY TERRORISM

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas live updates: Israel and Hamas begin a ceasefire after last-minute delayIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire after last-minute delayIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Ceasefire delayed as Netanyahu demands hostage list from HamasIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas live updates: Hamas publishes names of hostages to be released after delay in ceasefireIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will resume fighting if it needs to as he demands Hamas supply the names of three female hostages expected to be released. NBC News' Raf Sanchez reports that Netanyahu said both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump played a role in bringing the ceasefire about.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: American hostage released by HamasAgam Berger, a young Israeli soldier kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, was filmed crying and hugging her siblings after she was released by Hamas. 80-year-old Gadi Moses also spent more than 15 months held captive in Gaza, and enjoyed a tearful reunion with his children when he was freed.

Read more »

Israel-Hamas ceasefire live updates: Three hostages released by Hamas, including Israeli American Keith SiegelIsraeli American hostage Keith Siegel was released by Hamas in the latest exchange and is on his way to Israeli custody.

Read more »