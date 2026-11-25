Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reveals Iran is pursuing chemical weapons to restore deterrence, confirming joint US-Israel military planning and ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning on Tuesday, stating that Iran is actively developing chemical weapons to rebuild its military deterrence capabilities after suffering significant losses in recent conflicts. Katz declared that Israel will not permit Tehran to achieve this capability, revealing that both the Israeli and American militaries have established detailed operational plans for potential renewed military strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Iran Chemical Weapons Development Revealed

According to Katz, Israeli intelligence agencies have been monitoring Iran's efforts to acquire these weapons for an extended period, subsequently sharing this intelligence with the United States. The defense minister described the potential acquisition of chemical arms by Tehran as a game-changer that could allow Iran to deter Israel and other regional powers while simultaneously advancing its nuclear program. He stated that Iran began pursuing this capability after recognizing the extent of damage inflicted on its military during the previous two rounds of fighting with Israel.

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US-Israel Joint Military Planning Details

Katz confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces and US Central Command are preparing for possible military action against Iran, with comprehensive operational plans already in place. The decision regarding American participation in any strike rests with President Donald Trump, who is currently weighing the positions of regional partners, energy market considerations, and the possibility of reaching a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. Katz emphasized that while Israel prefers coordinated action with Washington, it retains the ability to act independently if necessary.

Political and Security Dynamics Explained

Reports indicate that Trump had considered striking Iran ahead of last month's Israeli elections but ultimately postponed the attack after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested a delay until after the vote. Katz dismissed suggestions that political considerations would dictate the timing of military action, asserting that he, Netanyahu, and the IDF chief of staff were fully aligned on the severity of the Iranian threat. He further warned that Tehran might launch a preemptive attack to avoid being caught off guard again, stressing the need for Israel to retain the ability to thwart such assaults.

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Threats Against US Officials and Sanctions

Beyond the immediate military concerns, Katz alleged that Tehran is actively working to assassinate Trump and target other senior American officials on U.S. soil. American intelligence has indicated that Iran has explored potential chemical or radiological attacks against senior Trump administration officials in Washington. In response to these threats, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was relocated to a military installation amid concerns for his safety as he spearheads the administration's economic pressure campaign against Tehran. This move followed sweeping new sanctions targeting the shadow banking networks that serve as the financial lifeline of the Iranian regime.

Future Military and Diplomatic Outlook

Katz noted that Iran is also taking steps to revive its nuclear program and extend the range of its ballistic missiles to reach Europe. Trump has signaled that further military action could occur after the new year should diplomatic efforts fail. The president has previously described Iran's conventional military forces as wiped out, noting they possess only limited missile capacity. While some officials believe pressure could force an agreement, others warn it might harden the regime's position. Tehran has denied allegations concerning its chemical weapons activities, accusing Washington of manufacturing a pretext for renewed military action.