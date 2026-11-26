Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatens a new military offensive displacing one million Palestinians, claiming 70 percent of Gaza is destroyed despite October 2025 ceasefire.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a stark warning that the Israeli military could forcibly displace one million residents from Gaza, renewing intense pressure for Palestinians to leave the besieged territory. In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Katz declared that Israeli forces had destroyed seventy percent of Gaza and currently controlled those areas, including the Philadelphi Corridor along the border with Egypt. He characterized Hamas's remaining control as an illusion and demanded the group surrender its weapons under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump or face further military action.

Military Strategy and Displacement Plans

Katz outlined that a new offensive would follow the trajectory of Operation Gideon's Chariots II and involve large-scale displacement operations similar to those seen in Rafah and Beit Hanoun. This approach would entail the movement of one million Palestinians to the southern part of the strip, accompanied by continued destruction of infrastructure and demolition of residential structures. The Defence Minister stated that arrangements were actively being made for those wishing to leave the territory, signaling an administrative push to facilitate the forced migration of a significant portion of the civilian population.

Also read Israel Katz Warns Iran Developing Chemical Weapons Amid US-Israel Strike Plans

Continued Violence Despite Ceasefire

Despite a ceasefire agreement that officially took effect in October 2025, Israeli attacks on Gaza have persisted, resulting in substantial casualties. Gaza's health ministry reported that at least one thousand six hundred seventy-nine Palestinians have been killed and six thousand one hundred wounded since the ceasefire began. The overall death toll from the war launched in October 2023 has now exceeded seventy-four thousand, with more than one hundred seventy-six thousand individuals injured in the conflict.

Targeting Hamas Leadership and Political Implications

Katz threatened to target Khalil al Hayya, the political bureau chief of Hamas, who is currently located outside the Palestinian territories. He also confirmed that Israeli forces had killed several senior figures within Gaza during recent operations. The Defence Minister's statements come amidst broader international scrutiny, including a United Nations warning about the widening risk of Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and calls for preventive action. Additionally, a Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has won the prestigious Rory Peck award, highlighting the human cost of the ongoing violence.

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Escalating Tensions in the Occupied West Bank

Violence and arrests have also escalated significantly across the occupied West Bank, reflecting a broader pattern of military and settler aggression. Israeli forces arrested eleven Palestinians during raids early on Thursday, including former East Jerusalem lawmaker Ahmad Atoun. The arrests included five individuals in Nablus, with others detained in the Bethlehem and Jenin governorates. Atoun, aged fifty-eight, was taken into custody at his home in Beit Sahour, south of occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office.

Settler Violence and Political Context

In a separate incident, the Al Baidar Human Rights Organization reported that illegal Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian man's vehicle in Beita, south of Nablus, destroying the car but causing no injuries. Palestinian institutions have documented more than twenty-six thousand arrests in the occupied West Bank between October 2023 and early October 2026, including individuals later released. Palestinian officials have warned that these escalating raids and settler attacks are part of efforts to pave the way for Israel to annex the territory, further destabilizing the region and complicating any prospects for lasting peace.