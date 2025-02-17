Israel Issues Tenders for Nearly 1,000 New Settlement Homes in the West Bank

Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog, reports that Israel has issued tenders for the construction of 974 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, further intensifying the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

An anti-settlement watchdog has reported that Israel has issued tenders for the construction of nearly 1,000 additional homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank . Peace Now , the organization monitoring the expansion of settlements, stated that the development of 974 new housing units would allow the population of the Efrat settlement to grow by 40% and further impede the development of the nearby Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

Hagit Ofran, who leads the group's settlement monitoring, explained that construction could commence after the contracting process and the issuance of permits, which could take at least another year. The West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, was captured by Israel during the 1967 Middle East War. Palestinians aspire to establish a future state encompassing all three territories and consider the settlements a significant obstacle to peace, a perspective widely shared internationally. Over the years, Israel has continuously expanded settlements, both under right-wing and center-right governments, though critics argue that the pace has accelerated under the current administration. Israel has constructed over 100 settlements across the West Bank, ranging from isolated outposts to fully developed communities reminiscent of small towns and suburbs, complete with apartment blocks, shopping centers, and parks. Over 500,000 settlers reside in the occupied West Bank, which is also home to approximately 3 million Palestinians. Settlers enjoy Israeli citizenship, while Palestinians live under military rule with the Western-backed Palestinian Authority administering population centers. The Israeli government has consistently rejected allegations of its policies hindering Palestinian statehood, asserting its stance that the West Bank constitutes the historical and biblical heartland of the Jewish people. Peace Now, which advocates for a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict, condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for advancing settlement construction amidst the ongoing hostage crisis. The organization asserted that while Israel focuses on the release of hostages and an end to the war, Netanyahu's government is aggressively pursuing actions that will undermine the prospects for peace and compromise on the ground





