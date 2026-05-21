Israel intercepts activists attempting to break Gaza blockade

Israeli forces intercepted six remaining vessels from a flotilla attempting to challenge Israel's naval blockade of Gaza. The incident sparked criticism from the Israeli government and international condemnation.

In footage released by the Global Sumud Flotilla, Israel i forces on a vessel were seen intercepting activists at sea. Israel i forces on Tuesday intercepted six remaining vessels from a much larger activist flotilla attempting to challenge Israel ’s naval blockade of Gaza .

Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir drew a sharp rebuke from his boss and triggered a backlash abroad on Wednesday, after he released videos taunting and telling detained activists from a flotilla that tried to get past the Israeli blockade of Gaza that they should be imprisoned for a very long time. Las fuerzas armadas israelíes interceptaron botes frente a la costa de Chipre este lunes, como parte de la más reciente ola de flotillas de activistas que intentan romper el bloqueo naval de Israel sobre Gaza.

Israeli naval forces sail a confiscated Gaza-bound flotilla boat into Israel’s Ashdod port after intercepting the vessel on the Mediterranean Sea, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.





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Israel Gaza Blockade Activists Flotilla Interception

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Israeli forces intercept another boat with activists seeking to challenge the blockage of GazaIsraeli forces have intercepted one of the remaining boats in a flotilla carrying activists seeking to challenge the blockade of Gaza.

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Israeli forces intercept 6 more activist flotilla vessels headed for GazaIsraeli forces have intercepted six more vessels from an activist flotilla challenging Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

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Israeli forces intercept 6 more activist flotilla vessels headed for GazaThe flotilla boats were stopped around 90-100 miles from the Gaza coastline.

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Israeli forces intercept the remaining activist flotilla vessels headed for GazaA live feed on the Global Sumud Flotilla website showed armed Israeli soldiers boarding the vessels as activists in life vests put their hands up.

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