Israel Honors Fallen American Troops on Memorial Day

Israel marked Memorial Day on Monday with a video message honoring fallen American troops and emphasizing the solidarity between the United States and the Jewish state.

Israel marked Memorial Day on Monday with a video message honoring fallen American troops and emphasizing the solidarity between the United States and the Jewish state.

Israel's Foreign Ministry wrote in a post accompanying the video, 'Today, on U.S. Memorial Day, Israel stands with America.

' We honor the brave men and women who gave their lives defending liberty and protecting the values shared by our free nations. The video paid tribute to fallen American service members while emphasizing the close alliance between the United States and Israel. Today, on the U.S. Memorial Day, we, the people of Israel, salute the American soldiers who have protected not only the U.S., but the free world time and again.

Israel knows well the heavy price of fighting for existence and for freedom. The tribute carried added significance this year amid continued cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem against shared regional threats. Together, we stand with you in honoring those who fell. We defend our people, our freedom, and our democratic and common values.

The official Israeli Embassy account in the United States similarly wrote, The United States has always been a beacon of freedom for the world, and the men and women who gave their lives defending it made that beacon possible. President Donald Trump commemorated Memorial Day earlier Monday at Arlington National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier alongside Vice President JD Vance and War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

With reverent hearts, we honor those who fell so that our republic might stand, those who died so that our nation could live. Trump also referenced the recent military campaign against Iran during his Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, paying tribute to the 13 American service members killed during Operation Epic Fury while vowing Tehran would never have a nuclear weapon. In Operation Epic Fury, we lost 13 wonderful souls, wonderful, special people.

These incredible men and women gave their lives to ensure that the world's number one state sponsor of terror will never have a nuclear weapon. The White House similarly described Memorial Day as a solemn reminder that freedom is never free. Today, we honor the brave American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. We remember our fallen warriors, pray for their loved ones and Gold Star Families, and give thanks for those who gave everything





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