Israel hits Gaza hospital and France turns away a settler leader, and other Mideast news

The strike killed six people and wounding at least a dozen more, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

Israel struck a hospital early Thursday in the Gaza Strip, killing six people and wounding at least a dozen. Health authorities said a doctor was among the six people killed.

In France, authorities barred an Israeli politician from entering the country because of his work as a prominent settler leader in the occupied West Bank. The strike targeted the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, killing six people and wounding at least a dozen more, Gaza’s Health Ministry said. It said the strike hit the hospital’s surgical wing and that a doctor was among the dead.

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An Associated Press journalist at the scene said that parts of the building’s second floor were destroyed. The Israeli military said it struck “a senior Hamas terrorist” and other fighters, without providing evidence. Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis is one of the few functioning medical facilities left in Gaza, whose healthcare infrastructure has been decimated by a yearslong war. Israel accuses Hamas and its allies of using hospitals as cover for military activity.

Yossi Dagan, a prominent Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank and member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said authorities denied him permission to enter France after he flew to Charles de Gaulle International Airport. The incident happened last week but was made public Wednesday. France’s Foreign Ministry said Dagan was “subject to an administrative ban from the territory due to his active role in implementing the settlement policy in the West Bank.

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” Dagan heads one of six Israeli regional councils in the West Bank and attended the inaugurations of several new settlements this year. He said Wednesday that he was undeterred by France’s actions and remained proud to “build the historic homeland of the Jewish people. ” Israel’s Foreign Ministry called the decision by France “completely unacceptable. ” Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal and an obstacle to peace by most of the international community.

France was one of several European countries this year to step up restrictions on Israeli settlers and settlements. While travel bans typically target individuals accused of violence against Palestinians, some countries have also begun to impose restrictions on Israeli officials like Dagan involved in settlement policy.