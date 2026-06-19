Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Takes Effect Amid Ongoing Conflict

A senior US and Israeli official confirmed that the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire was set to take effect on Friday, but whether it formally took effect remains disputed. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has been ongoing for decades, with the latest fighting centering on Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks from Lebanon and Israeli strikes aimed at pushing the group back from the border and protecting northern Israeli communities.

A senior US and Israeli official confirmed that the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire was set to take effect on Friday, but whether it formally took effect remains disputed.

Hezbollah spokesperson claimed that the group would abide by the ceasefire if Israel does, but reserves the right to respond to any violation. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has been ongoing for decades, with the latest fighting centering on Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks from Lebanon and Israeli strikes aimed at pushing the group back from the border and protecting northern Israeli communities.

The White House has not publicly provided a reason for the delay in the negotiations between the US and Iran scheduled to take place this weekend in Switzerland. Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Netanyahu over the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying that he needs to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon.

The US has designated Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization and has been working to push the group back from the border and protect northern Israeli communities. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of four Israeli soldiers in overnight strikes early Friday, according to IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin. An airplane flies as smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel on March 6, 2026.

The agreement came after negotiations between the US and Iran scheduled to take place this weekend in Switzerland were abruptly postponed. The White House has not publicly provided a reason for the delay. Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Netanyahu over the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.





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