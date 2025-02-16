Israel-Gaza Truce Enters 29th Day Amid Continuing Violence in Tulkarem

A ceasefire between Israel and Gaza marks 29 days, but violence persists in Tulkarem. Israeli forces intensify their offensive, while Palestinian officials report thousands more deaths in Gaza.

A fragile truce, pausing Israel 's ongoing war on Gaza , has entered its 29th day. While the ceasefire has brought a temporary respite from the intense fighting, the situation remains volatile. The reported death toll in Gaza has risen to nearly 62,000, a figure revised upwards by Palestinian officials after accounting for thousands of missing individuals presumed dead.

Israeli forces continue their offensive in the city of Tulkarem and its sprawling refugee camp, marking the 21st consecutive day of intensified attacks. The Nour Shams camp has been particularly hard-hit, enduring an unrelenting assault for the eighth straight day. Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that Israeli forces have tightened their grip on the city, deploying additional troops and military vehicles overnight. Reconnaissance drones buzzed at low altitudes, conducting surveillance operations. Israeli troops have taken over several homes in the eastern and northern neighborhoods, particularly those near the Tulkarem refugee camp, transforming them into military outposts after forcibly evicting residents.The ongoing conflict also witnessed the abduction of two Palestinian children during raids conducted across various locations in the occupied West Bank, as reported by Wafa news agency. Israeli forces also used sound bombs and tear gas during a raid in a town near the city of Hebron, enraging residents and further escalating tensions. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarked on his first Middle East trip, arriving in Israel and meeting with top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following his visit to Israel, Rubio plans to travel to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to engage in discussions concerning regional cooperation, stability, and peace. Netanyahu attributed the recent release of three Israeli captives in Gaza to US President Donald Trump's 'clear and direct' statements, claiming Hamas had attempted to violate the ceasefire agreement by creating a 'false crisis' with 'baseless allegations'. Netanyahu's office asserted that Israel is working in full collaboration with the United States to secure the swift return of all hostages, both living and deceased, and is fully prepared for the next steps





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Gaza Truce Violence Tulkarem Palestinian Israeli Captives US Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel's Gaza Truce Masks Continued Violence in West Bank, US Reaffirms Support for IsraelA five-day truce in Israel's assault on Gaza contrasts sharply with ongoing violence and abduction campaigns in the occupied West Bank. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assures Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of unwavering support, while President Donald Trump re-designates Yemen's Houthi group as a terrorist organization and Israeli forces intensify their crackdown on Palestinians.

Read more »

Israel-Gaza War Enters Eleventh Day: Truce Holds as Israel Continues West Bank RaidsThe truce in the Israel-Gaza war continues for its eleventh day despite reports of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, raising concerns about the fragility of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue raids in the occupied West Bank, prompting international condemnation and highlighting the escalating tensions.

Read more »

Truce in Israel-Gaza War Enters 17th Day as US Considers Arms Transfer to IsraelA ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza War, which has reportedly claimed over 47,500 Palestinian lives, has entered its 17th day. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to transfer approximately $1 billion in arms to Israel. Hamas has expressed willingness to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire, aiming for a more permanent end to the conflict.

Read more »

Trump and Netanyahu Meet Amid Gaza Truce, Trump Vists Vision for Gaza's FuturePresident Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, their first meeting since Trump's second term began. Trump expressed a vision for the U.S. to take ownership of Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. Meanwhile, Netanyahu seeks continued U.S. military aid and pressure on Iran.

Read more »

Gaza Truce Holds, but Violence Persists in Lebanon and GazaThe ceasefire in Gaza continues, but violence flares in both Lebanon and Gaza. Twelve-day truce reaches an impasse as Israel delays Lebanon withdrawal. Palestinian death toll in Gaza war surges to over 47,306.

Read more »

Gaza Truce Enters 21st Day: Prisoner Release, Israeli Withdrawal, and Gaza Casualties RiseThe truce between Israel and Gaza enters its 21st day, marked by the release of Palestinian prisoners, Israeli withdrawals, and a tragic spike in Palestinian casualties. A bus carrying 42 Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah. Israel is set to release 183 prisoners on Saturday in exchange for three Israeli captives released by Hamas. Meanwhile, the Israeli army withdrew from the occupied West Bank town of Tammun. Palestinian medics recovered 22 more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll to nearly 62,000.

Read more »