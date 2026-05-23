Israel forms secret NILI task force to pursue every Hamas participant in Oct 7 massacre

Israel has established a covert elite unit named NILI to identify, track and eliminate all Hamas operatives involved in the Oct 7 attack, using extensive surveillance, facial‑recognition and international intelligence cooperation.

In the wake of the Hamas attack on October 7 2023 that left roughly 1,200 dead and over 250 hostages, Israel created a covert elite intelligence unit to hunt down every individual involved.

The task force, known by the Hebrew acronym NILI which comes from a biblical verse meaning the Eternal One of Israel Does Not Lie, was assembled by the Shin Bet internal security service together with military intelligence. Within weeks of the assault the new unit began compiling a massive database of suspects that ranged from senior Hamas commanders to the foot soldiers who crossed the border in the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust.

The operation was designed to operate on a global scale, enlisting the help of Mossad foreign intelligence to track Hamas operatives and leaders residing outside the Gaza Strip. NILI’s investigators rely on a broad spectrum of surveillance tools to verify each target before approval for a strike or arrest. Facial‑recognition software is run against videos posted by the terrorists themselves, intercepted communications and cellphone location data are cross‑checked, and social‑media footage is combed for visual clues.

Interrogations of Gazan detainees add further corroboration, and Israeli officials have said that at least two independent pieces of evidence must link a suspect to the October 7 events before any action is taken. The list of names in the database runs into the thousands and includes members of the Hamas Nukhba commandos – the elite assault force that led the initial infiltration – as well as other Palestinians identified as participants.

The campaign has already resulted in the elimination of several high‑profile figures. Among those neutralised were Ali Sami Muhammad Shakra, a Nukhba platoon commander accused of kidnapping American‑Israeli hostages at the Nova music festival, and Abd al‑Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative linked to the massacre at Kibbutz Nir Oz. More recently, Israeli forces killed Izz al‑Din al‑Haddad, the chief of Hamas’s military wing who helped plan the October 7 attack and oversaw the hostage‑taking apparatus.

Israeli officials stress that the effort will continue even during the current ceasefire, albeit at a slower pace, with a reduced cadre of NILI operatives passing intelligence to commanders overseeing military actions. The hunt has drawn parallels to Israel’s decades‑long pursuit of those responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre, with Mossad director David Barnea noting that the reach of Israeli intelligence will extend wherever the perpetrators are found.

The operation also stretches beyond Gaza, targeting senior Hamas figures in Beirut and Tehran, and aiming at the removal of key architects of the Oct 7 assault such as Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa





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