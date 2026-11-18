Israeli forces breach the Gaza ceasefire by extending military control to 63 percent of the enclave, using drones to demolish homes along the yellow line and killing dozens more Palestinians.

Israel i occupation forces have significantly escalated violations of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement by extending their military occupation across the Gaza enclave. According to new boundaries established by the Israel i military, the occupation perimeter has expanded from the agreed-upon 53 percent to encompass 63 percent of the territory. This strategic shift has effectively squeezed the remaining Palestinian population into increasingly confined areas, compounding daily humanitarian hardships in the besieged region.

Drone Tactics and Civilian Casualties

Six Palestinians, including a six-year-old child, were killed or died from previous wounds across the enclave as Israeli troops continued their relentless demolition of civilian residences and infrastructure. In northern Gaza, west of the Jabalia refugee camp, an Israeli drone strike killed one person and wounded several others. Medical officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza confirmed that a 21-year-old man was killed by Israeli troops east of Deir al-Balah. Additionally, a civilian arrived in critical condition following a separate drone attack near the Bureij refugee camp.

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The violence extended to displacement sites, where a six-year-old boy succumbed to wounds after being shot by Israeli forces inside his family's tent near the Abu Holi junction, located south-east of Deir al-Balah. Further fatalities were recorded in drone attacks across Khan Younis and Bir al-Naaja, situated north-west of Gaza City. Another victim, a man from Jabalia al-Balad, died from injuries sustained during an earlier Israeli attack on the Hafsa School a fortnight ago. These incidents underscore the ongoing lethal nature of the Israeli military operations despite the existence of a truce.

Yellow Line and Military Expansion

The so-called yellow line, established under the October 2025 truce, was originally intended to delineate Israeli military occupation perimeters from civilian corridors. The accord stipulated that Israeli troops would be deployed across only 53 percent of the enclave east of this line. However, Israeli forces have since extended their occupation to cover 63 percent of the land, a move that directly contravenes the agreed terms and narrows the safe zones for civilians. This expansion has triggered massive secondary blasts when structures are demolished, obliterating surrounding buildings and infrastructure.

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Demolitions and Infrastructure Destruction

Armoured vehicles and military bulldozers mounted incursions into the Abu Ubaida cemetery district east of Deir al-Balah, operating under cover of artillery shelling and gunfire. Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli troops executed remote demolitions of structures across central Gaza using quadcopter drones to drop crates packed with high-grade explosives. This tactic, deployed extensively over the past week along the yellow line, has led to the leveling of evacuated residential homes and municipal infrastructure. The use of such remote weaponry allows for widespread destruction while minimizing direct exposure for Israeli soldiers, yet it continues to devastate civilian habitats.

Death Toll and Reconstruction Costs

Israel's ceasefire violations have killed at least 1,650 Palestinians and wounded 5,975 others, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry. Since the conflict began in October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 176,000, with the vast majority of casualties being women and children. Experts estimate that the official death toll is an undercount, suggesting the true figure could be around 200,000. The conflict has also destroyed approximately 90 percent of the enclave's municipal infrastructure, with United Nations estimates placing comprehensive reconstruction expenditure at approximately $71.4 billion.

International Calls for Accountability

The Hind Rajab Foundation has urged the United States to prosecute former Israeli defence minister over war crimes related to these actions. The foundation's statement highlights the severity of the ceasefire breaches and the disproportionate impact on civilian populations. As the occupation perimeter expands and drone attacks persist, international observers and humanitarian organizations continue to monitor the situation closely. The continued violation of the truce terms raises serious questions about the durability of the ceasefire and the future of humanitarian access in the region.