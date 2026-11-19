The former Kamal Adwan Hospital director and other medical staff abducted from the facility have been held for 691 days without charge.

Israel Extends Imprisonment of Gaza Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya for Six More Months The former Kamal Adwan Hospital director and other medical staff abducted from the facility have been held for 691 days without charge.

Israeli authorities on Wednesday extended the detention without charge of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, for another six months, prompting outrage fromAccording to Abu Safiya's lawyer, Nasser Odeh, an Israeli court in Beersheba extended the 53-year-old's indefinite imprisonment through May 2027. Al Jazeera, the court justified the continued detention by declaring that Abu Safiya "poses a threat to the state of Israel.

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" Israel claims Abu Safiya is a colonel in Hamas’ Military Medical Services and has shown a photo of the doctor wearing a uniform that Al JazeeraThere is also a dispute over the word "colonel. " Critics of Israel's allegation say this is a professional or honorary designation within the medical services, not proof of a Hamas military command position, much like the US surgeon-general is not an actual general.

The court's decision came despite mounting international concern over Abu Safiya's health and treatment in Israeli custody.

"The information that we are receiving about the health conditions of my father and how he's being treated is very concerning," Elias Abu Safiya, the imprisoned doctor's son,Al Jazeera last Friday. "My father weighs only 53 kilograms now, and he's been suffering from very harsh conditions, three floors underground. He is in a solitary room, deprived of food,and bad treatment.

My father still has some shrapnel stuck in his body, and he's not seen a surgeon. This is inhumane, very harsh conditions that not even animals should be living in inside Israeli. To add to this, he's not been charged with anything. I don't know why he's being tortured this way.

He's a doctor, not a criminal or a murderer. He doesn't deserve to be treated this way. The court denied the appeal to release him and 14 other doctors.a petition seeking the release of Abu Safiya and those 14 doctors, who are also imprisoned without charge or trial. Israel to release the doctor immediately, or charge him and hold a fair trial.

OHCHR said there were indications that Abu Safiya had been tortured and subjected to other abuse, including prolonged solitary confinement, repeated severe assaults resulting in serious injuries, and denial of medical care.in an Israeli drone strike at the entrance to Kamal Adwan Hospital, where he was sheltering with his family, in October 2024.

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The following month, Abu Safiya suffered severe shrapnel wounds during yet another Israeli drone strike on the facility.collected by the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, Abu Safiya was tortured prior to his arrival at Sde Teiman, and also while imprisoned there.in 2024 that “Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system as part of a broader assault on Gaza” that has left more than 250,000US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election.

We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.

People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.gaza Israeli authorities on Wednesday extended the detention without charge of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, for another six months, prompting outrage fromAccording to Abu Safiya's lawyer, Nasser Odeh, an Israeli court in Beersheba extended the 53-year-old's indefinite imprisonment through May 2027.

Al Jazeera, the court justified the continued detention by declaring that Abu Safiya "poses a threat to the state of Israel.

" Israel claims Abu Safiya is a colonel in Hamas’ Military Medical Services and has shown a photo of the doctor wearing a uniform that Al JazeeraThere is also a dispute over the word "colonel. " Critics of Israel's allegation say this is a professional or honorary designation within the medical services, not proof of a Hamas military command position, much like the US surgeon-general is not an actual general.

The court's decision came despite mounting international concern over Abu Safiya's health and treatment in Israeli custody.

"The information that we are receiving about the health conditions of my father and how he's being treated is very concerning," Elias Abu Safiya, the imprisoned doctor's son,Al Jazeera last Friday. "My father weighs only 53 kilograms now, and he's been suffering from very harsh conditions, three floors underground. He is in a solitary room, deprived of food,and bad treatment.

My father still has some shrapnel stuck in his body, and he's not seen a surgeon. This is inhumane, very harsh conditions that not even animals should be living in inside Israeli. To add to this, he's not been charged with anything. I don't know why he's being tortured this way.

He's a doctor, not a criminal or a murderer. He doesn't deserve to be treated this way. The court denied the appeal to release him and 14 other doctors.a petition seeking the release of Abu Safiya and those 14 doctors, who are also imprisoned without charge or trial. Israel to release the doctor immediately, or charge him and hold a fair trial.

OHCHR said there were indications that Abu Safiya had been tortured and subjected to other abuse, including prolonged solitary confinement, repeated severe assaults resulting in serious injuries, and denial of medical care.in an Israeli drone strike at the entrance to Kamal Adwan Hospital, where he was sheltering with his family, in October 2024.

The following month, Abu Safiya suffered severe shrapnel wounds during yet another Israeli drone strike on the facility.collected by the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, Abu Safiya was tortured prior to his arrival at Sde Teiman, and also while imprisoned there.in 2024 that “Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system as part of a broader assault on Gaza” that has left more than 250,000As Lawyer Says Dr. Abu Safiya Is at Risk of Death in Israeli Prison, UN Rights Body Joins Call for Release ›Israeli authorities on Wednesday extended the detention without charge of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the former director of northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, for another six months, prompting outrage fromAccording to Abu Safiya's lawyer, Nasser Odeh, an Israeli court in Beersheba extended the 53-year-old's indefinite imprisonment through May 2027.

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Al Jazeera, the court justified the continued detention by declaring that Abu Safiya "poses a threat to the state of Israel.

" Israel claims Abu Safiya is a colonel in Hamas’ Military Medical Services and has shown a photo of the doctor wearing a uniform that Al JazeeraThere is also a dispute over the word "colonel. " Critics of Israel's allegation say this is a professional or honorary designation within the medical services, not proof of a Hamas military command position, much like the US surgeon-general is not an actual general.

The court's decision came despite mounting international concern over Abu Safiya's health and treatment in Israeli custody.

"The information that we are receiving about the health conditions of my father and how he's being treated is very concerning," Elias Abu Safiya, the imprisoned doctor's son,Al Jazeera last Friday. "My father weighs only 53 kilograms now, and he's been suffering from very harsh conditions, three floors underground. He is in a solitary room, deprived of food,and bad treatment.

My father still has some shrapnel stuck in his body, and he's not seen a surgeon. This is inhumane, very harsh conditions that not even animals should be living in inside Israeli. To add to this, he's not been charged with anything. I don't know why he's being tortured this way.

He's a doctor, not a criminal or a murderer. He doesn't deserve to be treated this way. The court denied the appeal to release him and 14 other doctors.a petition seeking the release of Abu Safiya and those 14 doctors, who are also imprisoned without charge or trial. Israel to release the doctor immediately, or charge him and hold a fair trial.

OHCHR said there were indications that Abu Safiya had been tortured and subjected to other abuse, including prolonged solitary confinement, repeated severe assaults resulting in serious injuries, and denial of medical care.in an Israeli drone strike at the entrance to Kamal Adwan Hospital, where he was sheltering with his family, in October 2024.

The following month, Abu Safiya suffered severe shrapnel wounds during yet another Israeli drone strike on the facility.collected by the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, Abu Safiya was tortured prior to his arrival at Sde Teiman, and also while imprisoned there.in 2024 that “Israel has perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system as part of a broader assault on Gaza” that has left more than 250,000As Lawyer Says Dr. Abu Safiya Is at Risk of Death in Israeli Prison, UN Rights Body Joins Call for Release ›The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful.

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