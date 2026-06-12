Israel expanding Gaza ‘yellow line’ to derail ceasefire talks: Hamas

The Israeli army moves the 'yellow line' blocks westward by 300 metres in several areas of Gaza.

A view of the destruction following Israeli attacks on Al-Maghazi Refugee Camp, June 12, 2026 in Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine . / AA Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that Israel’s continued movement of the “yellow line” westward inside Gaza and expansion of occupation over Palestinian land aim to “blow up the negotiation track and thwart the efforts being made” to consolidate the ceasefire.

The statement on Friday by Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem came as Palestinian factions and mediators held talks in Cairo on outstanding issues linked to the ceasefire agreement. The Israeli army moved yellow line blocks westward by an estimated 300 metres in several areas of Gaza over the past week and through Friday, especially in the Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, according to witnesses.

The “yellow line” refers to the separation line to which the Israeli army withdrew under the first phase of the US plan to end the war on Gaza. The plan took effect in October 2025, but Tel Aviv has not complied with it. Since the ceasefire took effect, the Israeli army has killed and wounded dozens of Palestinians, claiming they tried to cross the line.

“The Israeli army’s movement of the yellow line westward in Gaza City, along with accompanying shelling and displacement, represents a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” Qassem said. “The move exposes the inability of the guarantor states and the Peace Council to stop Israeli violations,” he added, stressing that it translates earlier Israeli threats to expand the area under its control inside Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged on May 15 that his army occupied 60 percent of Gaza and revealed his government’s intention to expand that area to 70 percent. More Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank since 2023 than in past 17 years combined: OxfamIsraeli fire injures three Palestinians in Gaza, army demolishes home in occupied West BankCrisis in Gaza, occupied West Bank worsening under Israel's occupation — Jerusalem's Latin PatriarchIsrael allocates $51M for 69 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank: watchdog “The developments come as negotiations continue in Cairo,” Qassem said, despite what he described as the “positive” position shown by Palestinian factions during talks with mediators.

“Israeli actions reflect its unwillingness to implement the ceasefire agreement and aim to blow up the negotiation track and thwart the efforts being made, while continuing escalation to serve political and electoral considerations,” Qassem said. Hamas announced on Tuesday that acceptable approaches had been reached on several disputed issues linked to the Gaza ceasefire agreement during the talks hosted by Cairo.

The developments come as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire by preventing the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies, shelter materials and prefabricated homes into Gaza, and by failing to open crossings as stipulated in the agreement. The violations have killed at least 981 Palestinians and wounded 3,111 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in tents and temporary shelters across Gaza after Israel’s brutal war destroyed their homes or left them severely damaged, forcing repeated displacement and leaving them in camps that lack basic necessities and essential services. Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 8, 2023, about 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 173,000 others wounded, while widespread destruction has affected 90 percent of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

More Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank since 2023 than in past 17 years combined: OxfamIsraeli fire injures three Palestinians in Gaza, army demolishes home in occupied West BankCrisis in Gaza, occupied West Bank worsening under Israel's occupation — Jerusalem's Latin PatriarchTürkiye, Bulgaria reaffirm plan to build new border crossing: Fidan





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