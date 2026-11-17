Israel's attorney general orders a freeze on police probes into alleged election bribery, shifting focus to Netanyahu staff origins. The move weakens the Prime Minister as rival Gadi Eisenkot moves to form a new government coalition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces intensifying political pressure as Israel's highest legal authorities launch a probe into the origins of his party's claims that the recent election was rigged. The Attorney General of Israel ordered a freeze on existing police investigations into alleged voter bribery, deciding instead to examine whether Netanyahu's inner circle improperly influenced law enforcement agencies during the critical period surrounding the October 27 vote.

Election Rigging Claims Discredited by Official Inquiry

The controversy centers on unsubstantiated allegations that Arab-led parties orchestrated voter bribery to steal the election from Netanyahu's Likud party. Following initial arrests of suspects in a Bedouin Arab town on the morning of the election, authorities confiscated envelopes containing cash and suspected them of paying voters to support the Ra'am party. Netanyahu immediately characterized these arrests as a serious incident, demanding a thorough police investigation into what he implied was systemic fraud.

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However, the legal foundation for these accusations collapsed rapidly. A judge ordered the release of all suspects within days due to a complete lack of evidence, and no criminal charges were filed against any of the individuals involved. The Israeli Election Committee, after reviewing intelligence from the internal security service known as Shin Bet, publicly declared on Tuesday that there was no evidence of bribery on a scale capable of altering the election outcome. The committee confirmed that its investigation is now shifting its focus to examine separate Likud claims regarding foreign interference.

Internal Whistleblower Reveals Source of Misinformation

Recent revelations have traced the source of these baseless allegations directly to the Prime Minister's own office. Danny Greenberg, a former adviser to Netanyahu on Arab affairs, disclosed to the Yediot Ahronoth newspaper that he received a tip from an unidentified member of the Arab-led Joint List party. Greenberg stated that he subsequently passed this information to Ido Norden, Netanyahu's chief of staff, who then reported the possible crime to the police.

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Netanyahu's office responded by defending Norden, stating that the chief of staff was acting as a law-abiding citizen by reporting a potential crime. The Prime Minister's staff maintained that they had no further involvement in the matter after the initial report. Despite these defenses, the emergence of this internal timeline has significantly damaged the credibility of Likud's campaign to discredit the electoral process, which relied heavily on the narrative of stolen votes to justify their narrow loss of parliamentary majority.

Political Maneuvering Ahead of Coalition Formation

The legal and political setbacks for Netanyahu coincide with a critical juncture in the formation of a new government. Although his bloc of religious and nationalist parties lost its majority in the 120-seat Knesset, Netanyahu remains in office as caretaker prime minister. His chief political rival, Gadi Eisenkot, is advancing rapidly with efforts to form a new coalition and replace the current administration.

In a strategic move to weaken Netanyahu's hold on power, Eisenkot's allies plan to install their own parliament speaker on Tuesday. This procedural step is intended to clear the legislative path for Eisenkot to begin reversing specific policies implemented by the previous government while he negotiates with various factions. The success of this maneuver depends on Eisenkot's ability to secure enough support, potentially requiring an alliance with the Arab-led parties that Netanyahu has vigorously opposed.

Deepening Crisis for Israeli Democratic Institutions

The situation has drawn sharp criticism from legal experts and political analysts who view Netanyahu's actions as a threat to the integrity of Israeli democracy. Yoav Dotan, a law professor at Hebrew University, described the Likud party's tactics as part of a recurring strategic pattern rather than an isolated error. Dotan noted that Netanyahu frequently employs incendiary rhetoric against Arab voters during election cycles, suggesting that the clumsy execution of the bribery claims was consistent with his broader political playbook.

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Eisenkot has condemned the actions of Netanyahu and his inner circle as a tangible and immediate threat to the nation's democratic foundations. He has rejected Netanyahu's invitation to join a government under the Prime Minister's leadership, instead focusing on building a diverse coalition that may include the very parties Netanyahu has pejoratively labeled as terror supporters. As the Attorney General's broader investigation into communications between the Prime Minister's office and police takes shape, the political landscape remains volatile and uncertain.