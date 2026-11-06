Israeli forces and settlers detained foreign activists and journalists while intensifying attacks on Palestinian olive harvesters across the West Bank, with official data recording hundreds of incidents since early October.

Israel i military forces and illegal settlers have initiated a coordinated series of operations across the occupied West Bank, resulting in the detention of multiple foreign activists and the expulsion of journalists. These actions specifically targeted individuals supporting Palestinian residents during the annual olive harvest season, marking a significant escalation in restrictions on agricultural activities and external advocacy efforts.

Detentions and Expulsions in Abu Falah and Jabal al-Risan

Israeli forces forced dozens of foreign activists and several journalists to leave Abu Falah village, located northeast of Ramallah, after they attempted to support Palestinian residents seeking access to their land to harvest olives. The intervention prevented these international observers from documenting or facilitating access to the agricultural sites.

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In a separate incident occurring near Jabal al-Risan, Israeli illegal settlers and forces assaulted and detained 15 foreign activists who were helping Palestinians harvest olives. The violence and subsequent detentions highlight the dangerous environment created for both local farmers and international monitors attempting to witness the harvest.

Raids Affect Bethlehem, Hebron, and Nablus Areas

In the southern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided the tourist site of Solomon's Pools near Bethlehem and closed entrances to the Bethlehem governorate, disrupting both tourism and local movement. Near Yatta, south of Hebron, Israeli occupiers released livestock into Palestinian fields and among fruit trees in the Huwwara area, causing significant damage to crops and infrastructure.

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Palestinian resident Khalil Mahmoud al-Hamamdeh and his son Omar confronted the occupiers before Israeli forces entered the area and detained Khalil, Wafa reported. This confrontation underscores the direct risks faced by Palestinian families when resisting agricultural destruction by military and settler groups.

In the central West Bank, Israeli illegal settlers set fire to land in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah. Additionally, in Duma, south of Nablus, illegal settlers attacked the eastern part of the village and set fire to residential tents, causing material damage, though no injuries were reported in that specific incident.

Escalating Attacks on Agricultural Infrastructure

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission stated on October 22 that it had documented 409 attacks on olive farmers, trees, land and agricultural equipment across the occupied West Bank between October 1 and 21. Of those, 317 were carried out by illegal Israeli settlers and 92 by the Israeli forces, according to the commission. The attacks included preventing farmers from reaching their fields, forcing them to leave their land, stealing crops and damaging trees and agricultural equipment.

In Burin, south of Nablus, occupiers cut electricity poles supplying the home of the Sufan family, cutting power to the house. These infrastructure attacks complement the direct physical assaults on the harvest, aiming to make agricultural livelihoods untenable for the local population.

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Long-Term Impact and Historical Context

Israeli raids and attacks by Israeli illegal settlers have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, with reports of killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, the bulldozing of land and the displacement of Palestinian communities. The current wave of violence during the olive season reflects a broader pattern of restrictions and aggression that has persisted and expanded over the past year.

The systematic targeting of olive harvesters, a cornerstone of Palestinian cultural and economic identity, serves to undermine agricultural self-sufficiency. With US aid to Israel topping $330B since 1948, international support continues despite the documented escalation of human rights violations and property destruction reported by local resistance commissions.