Israeli forces arrested ten Palestinians including a teen in the West Bank, targeting schools in Nablus and conducting raids in Hebron amid escalating violence since October 2023.

Israel i military forces detained ten Palestinians, including a seventeen-year-old boy, during coordinated raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office confirmed the arrests, stating that the operations were concentrated in the southern Hebron governorate where four individuals were taken from their homes in al-Shuyukh and Wadi al-Shajna.

Israeli Forces Raid Schools in Burqa

Israeli military units entered the village of Burqa located northwest of Nablus to conduct operations at two educational institutions. Local officials reported that troops forced teachers to evacuate the buildings while students and staff were present inside. The forces claimed they had been targeted with stones by students, which served as the justification for the morning assembly raid.

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The operation involved closing several roads within the village and establishing a military checkpoint at the entrance to restrict movement. Israeli soldiers entered the schoolyards during morning hours, remaining in the vicinity while parents arrived to pick up their children. The military has frequently targeted these two schools, alleging that students throw stones at vehicles travelling on a nearby road.

Arrests and Alleged Assaults in Hebron

Four of the ten detained individuals were arrested during raids on homes in the town of al-Shuyukh and the village of Wadi al-Shajna within the Hebron governorate. The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office stated that these arrest campaigns were accompanied by home searches and physical assaults against the detainees. The organization described these actions as part of an ongoing policy aimed at pressuring Palestinians and specifically targeting children.

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The detention figures are part of a broader escalation of violence that has persisted since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in October 2023. Palestinian officials report that army and illegal settler attacks against Palestinians and their property have intensified across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem during this period.

Documented Casualties and Detention Numbers

According to Palestinian figures, the continued military operations have resulted in significant casualties across the region. More than one thousand two hundred twenty Palestinians have been killed, while approximately thirteen thousand seven hundred fifty others have been wounded since the beginning of the conflict.

Palestinian prisoners' institutions have documented a total of more than twenty-six thousand arrests in the occupied West Bank between the start of the war and October 12. This extensive number of detentions includes individuals who were subsequently released, highlighting the scale of the ongoing security operations and the systematic nature of the arrests conducted by Israeli forces.