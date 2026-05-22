Israel Condemned for 'Killing Spree' of Rescue Workers in Lebanon

The global community has condemned Israel's wanton killing of rescue workers and targeting of medical infrastructure in Lebanon, describing it as one of the most brazen features of the ongoing war.

Israel 's Ongoing Attacks on Lebanon 's Rescue Workers and Medical Infrastructure Condemned by Global Community. The global community has condemned Israel 's wanton killing of rescue workers and targeting of medical infrastructure in Lebanon , describing it as one of the most brazen features of the ongoing war.

Despite a nominal ceasefire being announced by President on April 16, the relentless Israeli aerial and ground assault has continued for the past five weeks. Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 45-day extension of the ceasefire after holding their third round of direct talks, but the declaration of a ceasefire has not stopped the Israeli military from continuing its bombardment of Lebanon. Rescue teams describe a pattern of repeated Israeli attacks directly targeting their members, often in double-or triple-tap strikes.

The global community has reported over 150 verified attacks against healthcare, with over 100 healthcare workers killed. The WHO has called on the global community to scale up support for Lebanon's health system, which has been severely impacted by the ongoing war. The conflict has led to the displacement of over 1 million people and the closure of several hospitals and health facilities. Rescue workers are still being targeted despite sharing coordinates with Israeli forces and other belligerents.

A Civil Defense rescue team leader in Nabatiyeh told Drop Site News that they try to be careful and take safety precautions before interventions, but even those precautions have not always been enough. The global community has called for an end to the Israeli military's bombardment of Lebanon and for the protection of rescue workers and medical infrastructure. The global community has also called for an investigation into the Israeli military's actions and for those responsible to be held accountable





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