Israel Coalition Crisis: Eisenkot Receives Arab Support Amid Deadlock

Gadi Eisenkot gains crucial backing from Joint List Arab parties to challenge Benjamin Netanyahu's bid for prime minister as Israel faces potential early elections.

Israel remains trapped in a protracted political impasse over a week after a tumultuous general election reshaped the nation's political landscape. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party have failed to secure the necessary votes in the Knesset to form a governing coalition, despite holding strong polling numbers and defeating a primary challenge from former Israel Defense Forces chief Gadi Eisenkot. No other political figure has come closer to assembling a 61-seat majority than Netanyahu, highlighting the depth of the current fragmentation.

Joint List Endorses Eisenkot For Prime Minister

The Joint List, a coalition of Arab-majority political parties, formally announced on Thursday morning that it will support Gadi Eisenkot for the position of prime minister. This decision marks a significant shift in Israeli political dynamics, as these parties have historically been viewed as unlikely partners for mainstream Zionist leaders. The three member parties of the Joint List unanimously agreed to back Eisenkot in response to widespread public demand to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu and his government from returning to power.

Also read Netanyahu faces coalition showdown as rivals maneuver to form Israel's next government

This endorsement serves as a potential wild card in the coalition-building process. The Joint List stated that its support for Eisenkot was influenced by deep antipathy toward Netanyahu following the Gaza War and a perception that Eisenkot offered a clearer path to assembling a ruling coalition. However, the support was described as tepid, with the Joint List noting that Eisenkot has not been eager to directly confront Netanyahu's political trajectory or vigorously fight incitement against Arab citizens.

On Thursday afternoon, the Joint List is scheduled to formally present its declaration of support for Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog. This move effectively places Eisenkot in pole position alongside Netanyahu for the next stage of government formation. The backing of Arab parties, which are largely aligned with the Palestinian cause and include factions hostile to the existence of Israel, represents a long unthinkable alignment for leading Israeli politicians.

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President Herzog Leads Formation Process

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has officially accepted the election results as legitimate, thereby initiating the formal process for forming a new government. Herzog is tasked with selecting the candidate who will receive the first opportunity to form a coalition, a decision that must be guided by the likelihood of success rather than which party performed best in the vote. He is under a strict deadline to make this nomination by November 11.

The candidate chosen by President Herzog will be given 42 days to secure the parliamentary votes required to establish a stable government. If the nominated candidate fails to achieve this, the president may authorize other candidates to attempt coalition building. Should no party succeed in assembling a 61-seat majority, Herzog is obligated to schedule a new election for early next year. Under such a scenario, Benjamin Netanyahu would remain in office as caretaker prime minister.

Eisenkot Meets With Mansour Abbas For Support

Gadi Eisenkot met with Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Ra'am party, to secure his crucial support for the coalition. During their discussions, Eisenkot emphasized that his party has renounced political violence and fully supports President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, which includes the disarmament of Hamas and other extremist groups. Abbas, whose party won eight seats in the October 2026 election, indicated that this alignment should be sufficient to warrant support, while also hinting that confronting Hamas directly might endanger his life.

Mansour Abbas described his political role as that of a bridge, urging that he not be turned into a supporter of terrorism or a traitor by his own community or the government. He stated his desire to influence the other side and maintain a space for diplomatic engagement. The Joint List's decision to back Eisenkot relied heavily on the participation of Abbas, who has historically navigated a delicate path between representing Arab citizens and engaging in the mainstream political process.

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Election Integrity Challenges And Legal Rulings

Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters have raised serious complaints alleging that Arab parties stole the election through voting irregularities and support from foreign entities. In response to these claims, the Shin Bet intelligence service launched an investigation into what Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg described as a widespread phenomenon involving substantial funds from foreign states entering Israel. However, Justice Sohlberg clarified on Wednesday that these remain merely suspicions and that even if substantiated, their potential impact on the election outcome would be limited.

The Israeli Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, rejected a request from Shin Bet on Tuesday to interrogate lawmakers and party officials. She cited a lack of sufficient evidence to justify such legal action. This refusal effectively eliminated any chance that claims of election irregularities could alter the final results of the vote. The legal dismissal of these complaints reinforces the validity of the current political standoff.

Netanyahu Criticizes Eisenkot And Abbas Alignment

Benjamin Netanyahu has sharply criticized Gadi Eisenkot for relying on Arab parties to form a government, calling the arrangement unthinkable for leading Israeli politicians. The Prime Minister argued that Eisenkot cannot form a government without the support of these parties, who he claims are hostile to the state. Netanyahu also mocked President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority during a meeting with President Herzog, noting Abbas's refusal to condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization.

During the meeting, President Herzog asked Mansour Abbas if he was willing to condemn Hamas, the perpetrators of the October 7, 2023 atrocities, as a terrorist organization. Abbas refused to provide this condemnation, arguing that doing so would undermine his ability to serve as a bridge between communities. Netanyahu used this refusal to justify his opposition to the Eisenkot coalition, suggesting that it compromises Israel's security stance against Hamas.