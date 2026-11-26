Analysts warn Israel is supplying weapons to Druze militias in southern Syria to provoke conflict, destabilize the Al Sharaa government, and establish a militarized security corridor.

Analysts state that Israel is supplying weapons and ammunition by helicopter on a weekly basis to one of the three Druze factions in southern Syria to provoke the Syria n army into a direct military confrontation. Experts say Israel is instrumentalising a minority Druze faction to manufacture pretexts for wider intervention and permanent fragmentation of southern Syria. This strategy aims to prevent the Syria n government under President Ahmad al Sharaa from establishing control over the province, thereby easing Tel Aviv's path to intervention.

Strategic Fragmentation of Southern Syria

The primary objective of Ankara's policy is to prevent Syria from becoming embroiled in confrontations with regional militias or domestic actors that can plunge Syrian society into conflict and ease Israel's path to intervention, analysts say. The Druze are an Arabic-speaking community spread across Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and the Syrian territory of the Golan Heights that Tel Aviv has illegally occupied since 1967. Orhan identifies a broader objective of establishing a corridor from Quneitra through Daraa to Sweida, effectively creating a militarised security zone from which Syrian government forces would be excluded.

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Israel wants to depopulate parts of southern Syria and bring them under its direct occupation, while Suwayda stays under pro-Israeli armed factions. Orhan describes a broader objective of establishing a corridor from Quneitra through Daraa to Sweida, effectively creating a "militarised security zone" from which Syrian government forces would be excluded. The goal is to provoke an armed confrontation between the Syrian government and Druze factions, creating an opportunity for Israel to conduct a direct military intervention, he says.

Israeli Military Escalations and Tactics

In February 2025, Israel bombed the Druze-dominated Sweida in southern Syria, followed by another major escalation in July of the same year, on the 21st. Almost daily ground incursions, artillery shelling, and detentions in Quneitra's border areas appear designed to render parts of southern Syria "unsafe and uninhabitable", laying the groundwork for further occupation. Orhan identifies a series of interconnected Israeli policies since the fall of the Baathist Assad regime two years ago, including targeting strategic military infrastructure and seizing Mount Hermon.

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Coalition talks between Eisenkot and ultra-Orthodox party advance in Israel: report. The recent significant increase in the frequency of Israeli attacks and ground incursions, combined with the growing military support provided to the al Hajari faction, should be viewed within this broader strategic framework, Orhan says. Taken together, these developments are strong indications that Israel may seek to expand its occupation of southern Syria in the near future, using the protection of the Druze community as a pretext.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Efforts

Damascus is determined to reach a "diplomatic solution" with Tel Aviv despite repeated Israel's illegal military incursions into Syrian territory since 2025. He demanded that Israeli forces withdraw to the lines held before December 2024, while reaffirming that the Druze community will remain an "integral part" of the Syrian Arab Republic. Yildiz highlights the sequence of helicopter surveillance, subsequent arms deliveries, and public statements by al Hajari emphasising historical ties with Israel as evidence of a systematic plan aimed at establishing an autonomous Druze region.

There is, therefore, a systematic strategy aimed at the fragmentation of Syria, and conflict is a prerequisite for its implementation, she says. She notes that around 1,000 Syrian soldiers have already been deployed to western Sweida, bringing government troop numbers there to 3,000, even as Damascus seeks to avoid falling into a provocation trap. Yildiz highlights the sequence of helicopter surveillance, subsequent arms deliveries, and public statements by al Hajari emphasising historical ties with Israel as evidence of a systematic plan.

Regional Security Implications and Future Outlook

Orhan says that Tel Aviv's actions in Syria pose a threat to the security and connectivity architecture that Türkiye and other regional countries were seeking to establish. Experts say Israel's efforts to arm a particular Druze faction are meant to strengthen separatist aspirations in Suwayda. Israel wants to prevent the Syrian government under President Ahmad al Sharaa - whose forces booted out the 54-year-long Assad regime from Damascus two years ago - from establishing control over the province.

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Experts say Israel is instrumentalising a minority Druze faction to manufacture pretexts for wider intervention and permanent fragmentation of southern Syria. The Syrian Druze currently constitute the most convenient instrument for Israel, which will continue to exploit this community to undermine Syria's security, she says, while stressing that an inclusive Syrian state approach remains essential to limit lasting damage to social cohesion. Damascus is determined to reach a "diplomatic solution" with Tel Aviv despite repeated Israel's illegal military incursions into Syrian territory since 2025.