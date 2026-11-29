Israel has approved a pilot entry for the International Stabilisation Force into Gaza, limiting their mandate to disarming Hamas under strict US pressure and ceasefire conditions.

Israel has officially approved an initial pilot deployment of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) into the besieged Gaza Strip on a trial basis, marking a significant shift in its stance toward international oversight. The government announcement came after months of intense diplomatic pressure from the United States and recurring violations of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement. This decision allows a multinational mission to enter the territory with a narrowly defined primary objective that diverges from its originally intended broader humanitarian scope.

Defining the ISF Pilot Mandate

The Israeli cabinet explicitly stated that the force is authorized to enter Gaza with one specific mission: disarming Hamas. In a formal statement, the government clarified that no reconstruction efforts in Gaza will commence before Hamas is completely disarmed and the entire Strip is demilitarised. This condition effectively places the post-war recovery of the region hostage to security demands, even as a severe humanitarian catastrophe continues to unfold on the ground. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that security preconditions must be met before any physical rebuilding can begin, regardless of the current devastation.

Also read US Air Force Cloud Platform Cloud One Breached

US Pressure and Diplomatic Framework

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled his readiness to approve these incremental steps following direct talks with US envoy Jared Kushner. The cabinet decision was driven by intense American diplomatic pressure to advance President Trump's initiative for a stable resolution in the region. Although the multinational ISF mission was a central pillar of the US-brokered October 2025 ceasefire accord, Israel has consistently sought to narrow its scope. Originally, the force was assigned wide-ranging responsibilities that included facilitating humanitarian aid, training local police forces, and overseeing general demilitarisation, but Israel has resisted these broader mandates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Violations and Regional Impact

The approval of the pilot deployment occurs against a backdrop of significant civilian casualties. According to data from Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed more than 1,700 Palestinians in Gaza since the October 2025 ceasefire took effect. More than two years of conflict have left the enclave utterly devastated, with the vast majority of its two million residents displaced. Despite the existence of the UN-backed truce, physical reconstruction has remained completely frozen under stringent Israeli import blocks. Israeli occupation forces continue to occupy approximately 60 to 70 percent of the territory, further complicating any potential humanitarian recovery efforts.

International Reaction and Next Steps

International officials have welcomed the move as a necessary step toward stability. UN envoy Mladenov termed the decision a critical and meaningful step on the long and difficult road ahead. He stated that the approval paves the way for the initial deployment and brings the international community closer to the practical work of demilitarisation, transition, and recovery. The pilot nature of this deployment suggests that the full scope of the ISF's operations will be evaluated based on its success in achieving the disarmament objective within the agreed framework.