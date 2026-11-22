The Israeli army confirms joint planning with US Central Command regarding potential escalation against Iran, while military assessments suggest no immediate attack decision has been made despite an approaching deadline for action.

The Israel i military and US Central Command have officially confirmed the development of joint military plans for a possible escalation against Iran, signaling a significant escalation in regional tensions. Israel i security assessments indicate that the window for making a definitive decision regarding renewed hostilities is rapidly approaching, creating a sense of urgency in Tel Aviv and Washington. Despite these heightened preparations, no specific order to initiate an attack has been issued at this critical juncture.

Israeli media reports confirm that the Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and US Central Command Commander Brad Cooper met in Tel Aviv to align their strategic preparations. During these high-level discussions, the two commanders emphasized the necessity of deepening operational cooperation to enhance joint readiness for a variety of potential security scenarios. This meeting underscores a unified front between the two nations as they navigate the volatile security landscape in the Middle East.

Also read U.S. and Israel considering new assault on Iran, sources say

An unnamed senior Israeli officer clarified that the specific topic of launching an immediate attack on Iran was not discussed during the meetings between the military leadership. Israeli security assessments explicitly state that the immediate threat of renewed war is not significantly higher than it has been in recent days. However, the pressure on the current administration to take decisive action is intensifying as diplomatic channels appear to be reaching a dead end.

The urgency in Israeli security assessments stems from the belief that the time has come for US President Donald Trump to make a final move regarding action in Iran. This stance follows months of heightened tensions after the United States and Israel launched initial military operations against Iran on February 28. The geopolitical landscape has shifted dramatically since those early strikes, prompting a reevaluation of military and diplomatic strategies by both governments.

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Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions have stalled significantly, with little progress made in recent negotiations between Washington and Tehran. The two nations signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 intended to facilitate dialogue, but talks have made minimal headway due to persistent disagreements. Key sticking points include navigation rights and security protocols in the critical Strait of Hormuz, which remains a flashpoint for regional stability.

In response to the stagnant diplomatic channels and the evolving security situation, Israel's security cabinet instructed the army to increase its readiness for a possible attack on Iran. The trilateral meeting in Tel Aviv followed a recent visit by Mossad chief Roman Gofman to the United States, where he held talks with senior officials in the Trump administration. These discussions included CIA Director John Ratcliffe and focused on intelligence assessments and the viability of renewed military operations.

Domestic political tensions in Israel are also rising sharply alongside the military preparedness. Leaders of the opposition change bloc, headed by Gadi Eisenkot, have accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing for another war with Iran. Eisenkot, who is currently tasked with forming Israel's next government, alleges that Netanyahu is seeking to impose a state of emergency as a strategic maneuver.

The opposition claims that such a move could force the formation of a national unity government that includes Netanyahu, thereby allowing him to remain in power. They argue that this political strategy is designed to allow Netanyahu to stay in office despite the ongoing legal and political controversies surrounding his tenure. This internal political strife adds another layer of complexity to the already fragile security environment in the region.

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These domestic accusations occur against a backdrop of intense international scrutiny and legal challenges. The International Criminal Court has requested an arrest warrant for Netanyahu since 2024 over alleged war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip during the offensive that began in October 2023. This legal pressure coincides with growing global attention on the broader impact of the conflict and its humanitarian consequences.

The broader impact of the conflict continues to draw global attention, exemplified by a British man swimming in the Strait of Hormuz to highlight the environmental devastation caused by the US-Israeli war efforts. This symbolic act underscores the widening repercussions of the military actions in the region. The confluence of military preparedness, diplomatic stagnation, and domestic political maneuvering underscores the complex and fragile nature of the current regional security environment.