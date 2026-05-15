Israel and Lebanon agree to 45-day ceasefire extension after talks in Washington

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day ceasefire extension after talks in Washington, the US State Department has said. The previous truce announced by US President Donald Trump on April 16 had been due to end on Sunday.

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day ceasefire extension after talks in Washington , the US State Department has said. It comes after two 'highly productive' days of talks and will be followed by further negotiations in June, a US official said.

The previous truce announced by US President Donald Trump on April 16 had been due to end on Sunday. Tommy Piggott, of the State Department, said: 'We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border.

' Israel and Hezbollah have continued to exchange fire since the previous truce was announced with almost daily reports of hostilities across Lebanon's southern border. Mr Piggott said a 'security track' would be launched at the Pentagon on May 29 with military delegations from both countries. This week's talks were the two sides' third meeting since Israel intensified air attacks on Lebanon after Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, fired missiles on March 2, three days into the war in Iran.

Israel's military said on Friday it had struck Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon after what it said were hostile aircraft alerts and missile launches from across the border. Lebanon's health ministry said nearly 40 people were wounded in Israeli strikes and one had 'levelled' a primary health centre and damaged a hospital, injuring six medics. Israel has denied Lebanon's claims it targeted civilians and paramedics.

At least 2,896 people have been killed in Lebanon since the Israeli ground invasion prompted by Hezbollah's strikes in March. Israeli authorities said 18 soldiers and four civilians have been killed during the same period. Israel's military said its aim was to create a buffer zone in southern Lebanon to contain future Hezbollah attacks. Entire villages have been destroyed in the area after similar Israeli tactics to those used in Gaza.

Human rights groups have said Israel's actions could amount to war crimes, which Israeli authorities denied. Mr Piggott's full statement said: 'On May 14 and 15, the United States hosted two days of highly-productive talks between Israel and Lebanon. The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress.

'The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June 2 and June 3. In addition, a security track will be launched at the Pentagon on May 29 with military delegations from both countries.

'We hope these discussions will advance lasting peace between the two countries, full recognition of each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing genuine security along their shared border. ' This is a breaking news story





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Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Extension Talks Washington Pentagon Military Delegations Buffer Zone Hostilities War Crimes Human Rights Groups Hezbollah Gaza Israel's Military Civilian Casualties Military Alerts Hostile Aircraft Alerts Missile Launches Hostilities Across Lebanon's Southern Border Hostile Aircraft Alerts Missile Launches Hostilities Across Lebanon's Southern Border Hostile Aircraft Alerts Missile Launches Hostilities Across Lebanon's Southern Border Hostile Aircraft Alerts Missile Launches Hostilities Across Lebanon's Southern Border

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