The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalated on Thursday as Israeli forces struck more than 100 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killing four Israeli soldiers. Hezbollah insisted it had not violated the ceasefire, but later admitted to attacking Israeli units. Iran refused to move forward with the ceasefire process until it receives guarantees on the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.

Avichay Adraee, the Arabic-language spokesman for the Israel i military, said that Israel i forces struck more than 100 Hezbollah targets across various areas of Lebanon , including the Bekaa Valley and Nabatieh.

Hezbollah violated the cease-fire in an attempt to prevent Israeli forces from completing the destruction of capabilities it had built over many years, and Israel responded with force. Hezbollah insisted they had not violated the cease-fire, instead accusing Israel of intensifying their cease-fire violations, committing massacres, and continuing to try to infiltrate areas and villages they were unable to reach before. Later on Thursday evening, Hezbollah admitted attacking Israeli units as they were advancing on a hill south of Nabatieh.

The Israeli military said four of its soldiers were killed in the attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect communities in the north. Iran said it would not move forward with the ceasefire process until it receives guarantees on the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, in line with what is provided for in the signed agreement.

On Friday, Netanyahu offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the four Israeli soldiers killed by Hezbollah. May their blood be avenged, he said. Following the heinous attack by Hezbollah, which was a blatant violation of the ceasefire, Netanyahu instructed the IDF to strike Hezbollah with full force. Israel will not tolerate attacks on its soldiers or its territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks, he declared.

Netanyahu said more than 80 Hezbollah targets were struck, a number Adraee's statement increased to 100. Later on Friday, Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces struck powerfully 150 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Israeli strikes killed at least 47 and wounded 97. These figures did not distinguish between collateral civilian casualties and slain Hezbollah fighters, although the health ministry said that at least seven women and two children were numbered among the dead.

Israel and Hezbollah announced a new ceasefire on Friday that went into effect at 4:00 pm local time. An unnamed diplomat from the Gulf states expressed skepticism about the ceasefire, saying it would be difficult to enforce





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