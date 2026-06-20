Israel and Hezbollah agree to halt fighting, officials say, as US-Iran talks hang in the balance

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to halt fighting, according to officials, while US-Iran talks remain uncertain.

Israel and Hezbollah agree to halt fighting, officials say, as US-Iran talks hang in the balanceAmericans celebrate Juneteenth as Obama's presidential center opens to the publicPresident Donald Trump unveils the new Air Force One, a converted Qatari jetWhat full-time working moms and dads want, by the numbersLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itOn the South Lawn, a UFC fighter’s victory frames an unusual White House sceneNational Science Foundation reverses decision to dismantle oceans-monitoring network after outcryChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itReport: ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins set to join Jackson State men's basketball as new GMWorld Cup squads showcase faith and unity amid deep social divisions at homePrimarias en Maine: Pingree y Charles competirán por el cargo de gobernadorVance's push to get Iran talks started hits an early bumpThe Afternoon WireWhat Americans think about Trump's handling of Iran, according to a new AP-NORC pollWorld Cup ticket buyers are left stranded as resale purchases fall throughViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionNational Science Foundation reverses decision to dismantle oceans-monitoring network after outcryChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy. Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itReport: ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins set to join Jackson State men's basketball as new GMWorld Cup squads showcase faith and unity amid deep social divisions at homePrimarias en Maine: Pingree y Charles competirán por el cargo de gobernador





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Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Ceasefire, Bolstering Trump's U.S.-Iran Peace DealA ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, mediated by the U.S. and Qatar, has taken effect, offering a critical breakthrough for the U.S.-Iran memorandum aimed at ending the broader Middle East conflict. The truce follows days of deadly clashes and comes as U.S.-Iran talks were postponed. The 14-point agreement includes a permanent ceasefire, sanctions relief for Iran, and a framework for a final nuclear deal, but faces skepticism in Israel amid continued military operations.

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Israel-Hezbollah Fighting Halts U.S.-Iran TalksIntense clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon have led to the suspension of U.S.-Iran talks, raising concerns about the future of a potential ceasefire and regional stability. The fighting has resulted in numerous casualties and has strained relations between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

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Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire as US-Iran talks stallIsrael and Hezbollah leaders have agreed to halt hostilities after a ceasefire signed, while talks between the United States and Iran over Iran's nuclear program remain on a pause.

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