Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire as US-Iran talks stall

Israel and Hezbollah leaders have agreed to halt hostilities after a ceasefire signed, while talks between the United States and Iran over Iran's nuclear program remain on a pause.

Israel and Hezbollah agree to halt fighting as talks between the US and Iran hang in the balanceSouth Dakota man whose life sentence was commuted by Noem now implicated in his niece's deathSupreme Court sides with a Texas man who says it’s not a crime for marijuana users to have gunsWorld Cup ticket buyers are left stranded as resale purchases fall throughAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesOn the South Lawn, a UFC fighter’s victory frames an unusual White House sceneNational Science Foundation reverses decision to dismantle oceans-monitoring network after outcryFDA panel backs first-of-its-kind flu vaccine using mRNA technologyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'World Cup squads showcase faith and unity amid deep social divisions at homeSabrina Carpenter obtiene orden de alejamiento de 5 años contra hombre que intentó entrar a su casaPhotos show opening day at the Obama Presidential CenterThe Afternoon WireJaneese Lewis George wins the Democratic primary for mayor of Washington, DCVance delays trip to Switzerland to lead new US talks with Iran on its nuclear programComedian Carlos Mencia faces 12 felony charges for failing to report more than $8M in earningsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesOn the South Lawn, a UFC fighter’s victory frames an unusual White House sceneNational Science Foundation reverses decision to dismantle oceans-monitoring network after outcryFDA panel backs first-of-its-kind flu vaccine using mRNA technologyChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'World Cup squads showcase faith and unity amid deep social divisions at homeSabrina Carpenter obtiene orden de alejamiento de 5 años contra hombre que intentó entrar a su casaSportsUnited States’ Sergino Dest addresses the media during a training session ahead of the team’s World Cup Group D soccer match against Australia in Seattle, Thursday, June 18, 2026. Fans of Brazil chant as their team arrives in Philadelphia ahead of the World Cup group C soccer match, Thursday, June 18, 2026.

South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring a penalty, his side’s first goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Bosnia during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Inglewood, Calif. , near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026.

A Bosnia’s fan cheers prior to a World Cup Group B soccer match against Switzerland in Inglewood, Calif. , near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. United States’ Sergino Dest addresses the media during a training session ahead of the team’s World Cup Group D soccer match against Australia in Seattle, Thursday, June 18, 2026.

United States’ Sergino Dest addresses the media during a training session ahead of the team’s World Cup Group D soccer match against Australia in Seattle, Thursday, June 18, 2026. Fans of Brazil chant as their team arrives in Philadelphia ahead of the World Cup group C soccer match, Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Fans of Brazil chant as their team arrives in Philadelphia ahead of the World Cup group C soccer match, Thursday, June 18, 2026. South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring a penalty, his side’s first goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026.

South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena celebrates after scoring a penalty, his side’s first goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Czechia and South Africa in Atlanta, Thursday, June 18, 2026. Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Bosnia during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Inglewood, Calif. , near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Bosnia during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Inglewood, Calif. , near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. A Bosnia’s fan cheers prior to a World Cup Group B soccer match against Switzerland in Inglewood, Calif. , near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026.

A Bosnia’s fan cheers prior to a World Cup Group B soccer match against Switzerland in Inglewood, Calif. , near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. Meanwhile, Brazil gets a second chance to look like one of the favorites against Haiti.in front of what’s expected to be an electric crowd in Seattle.

Pulisic has a sore left calf and— United States vs. Australia, 3 p.m. EDT in Seattle — Brazil vs. Haiti, 8:30 p.m. EDT in Philadelphia The Americans are looking for a suitable encore after one of the country’s best performances on a World Cup stage. Folarin Balogun scored two goals while Gio Reyna added another in a 4-1 win over Paraguay that exceeded most fans’ expectations.

Pulisic was often the catalyst while the U.S. scored three goals in the first half, but he came off at halftime after feeling stiffness from a calf injury incurred in training. The Milan winger joined his U.S. teammates for a pre-warmup huddle Thursday while wearing a compression sleeve on his calf, then went inside to dosaid he did not know much about Pulisic’s recovery, but that he hopes he will be able to play.

“I know he really wants to be in, and he’s doing everything that he can, and the staff is doing everything that they can as well,” McKennie said. “But, that’s also another question that’s better to ask him than me. ”Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored for the Socceroos, who are playing in their sixth straight World Cup and seventh overall. Morocco has been an ascending soccer power, particularly after a run to the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup.

The team has improved so much that its 1-1 draw against powerhouse Brazil was a slight disappointment.

“We didn’t come to the U.S. to just play against Brazil,” Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi said. “We came in to go even farther than we did in Qatar in 2022. ”“Against difficult opponents we have to be very good,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said.

“We’re a little more comfortable as underdogs. ... Sometimes Scotland prefers it that way. ”helped them rally for a draw against Morocco.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti said through an interpreter that the team was “a bit anxious at the beginning. Nerves were all over the place. ”because of a calf injury. The Brazilians will be under pressure to secure a lopsided win after the uninspiring performance against Morocco.with the team’s lopsided loss to the United States.

Mauricio scored Paraguay’s lone goal against the Americans and the team hopes he’ll be able to deliver again. Turkey is in the World Cup for the first time in 24 years. The team maintained 72% of possession against Australia and outshot the Socceroos 30-9, but couldn’t manage to score. Brandt is an Associated Press sports writer based in Phoenix.

He covers a wide variety of sports including the NBA, NFL and MLB.





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