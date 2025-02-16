Israel and Hamas Agree to Prisoner Exchange as US Secretary of State Arrives in Region

In a significant development, Hamas-led militants released three Israeli hostages, while Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The prisoner exchange coincides with the arrival of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Israel, marking the first leg of his Middle East trip. The fragile ceasefire, brokered after weeks of conflict, remains in place, offering a glimmer of hope for lasting peace.

Hamas -led militants released three male Israel i hostages Saturday and Israel i forces freed hundreds of prisoners in return, in the latest indication that a fragile ceasefire that had teetered in recent days is holding.\ Israel ’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as he arrived in Israel on the first leg of his Middle East trip, in Tel Aviv, Israel , Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)\The prisoner exchange comes amidst ongoing international efforts to stabilize the volatile situation in the region. The fragile ceasefire, brokered after weeks of intense conflict, is seen as a crucial step towards preventing further bloodshed. However, tensions remain high, and both sides have expressed concerns about the possibility of renewed violence





