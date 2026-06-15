The Israeli government has approved $1.89 million in funding for the Hilltop Youth, an illegal settler movement in the occupied West Bank, providing monthly stipends to over 650 youths amid rising violence and international condemnation.

The Israel i government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a budget allocation of $1.89 million in state funding to support the illegal settlers known as the Hilltop Youth , according to a report by Israel i media.

The budget, outlined in a document from the Settlement and National Missions Ministry led by Minister Orit Strock, will be distributed through regional settlement councils in the occupied West Bank. Each member of the Hilltop Youth movement is expected to receive approximately $550 per month to cover food, clothing, and living expenses for over 650 youths living in hilltop outposts and pastoral settlement sites across the occupied territory.

This move comes amid ongoing international condemnation of Israeli settlement expansion, which is considered illegal under international law and a major obstacle to peace in the region. The Hilltop Youth movement, founded in 1998, consists primarily of Israeli individuals aged 16 to 26 who have left their homes to establish unauthorized outposts on hilltops overlooking Palestinian communities. The group is considered an offshoot of the extremist Gush Emunim movement, which advocates for expanded Jewish settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Members of the Hilltop Youth are known for their resistance to evacuation efforts and have been frequently linked to attacks against Palestinians and their property. They are viewed as the ideological nucleus of the Price Tag movement, a vigilante group that has carried out assaults on Palestinian civilians, farms, and mosques. The movement's activities have drawn criticism from human rights organizations, which document a pattern of violence and intimidation aimed at displacing Palestinian communities.

Violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank has escalated significantly since October 2023, with Palestinian authorities reporting at least 1,169 Palestinians killed, 12,666 injured, around 23,000 arrested, and approximately 33,000 displaced. These figures highlight the broader context of intensified Israeli military operations and settler assaults in the territory. The international community, including the United Nations and numerous governments, has repeatedly called for an end to settlement expansion and for accountability for settler violence.

However, the Israeli government's latest budget allocation signals continued support for settlement activities, further complicating efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution. Critics argue that providing state funds to illegal outposts undermines the rule of law and fuels further conflict in the region





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