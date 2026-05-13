Israel Accuses The New York Times of Publishing a 'Blood Libel' Over Alleged Widespread Rape of Palestinian Prisoners

The New York Times has been accused of publishing a 'blood libel' by Israel after an article alleged widespread rape of Palestinian prisoners. The article cited testimonies from 14 alleged victims of sexual abuse, including allegations of rape with batons by Israeli prison guards and genital mutilation.

Israel has accused The New York Times of publishing a ' blood libel ' after an article on Monday alleged widespread rape of Palestinian prisoners. The article, titled 'The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians', cited testimonies from 14 alleged victims of sexual abuse , including allegations of rape with batons by Israel i prison guards and genital mutilation.

In response, Israel's ministry of foreign affairs strongly condemned the article, claiming it was a 'worst blood libel ever to appear in the modern press.

' The ministry also accused the NY Times of spreading misinformation and being complicit in the alleged sexual violence against Palestinians





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The New York Times Israel Blood Libel Widespread Rape Of Palestinian Prisoners Sexual Abuse Israeli Prison Guards Palestinian Mistreatment Netanyahu Hamas Sexual Violence US Tax Dollars Absurd Claims Hamas Mouthpiece Spreading Misinformation Sde Teiman Military Prison Sexual Abuse Aggravated Abuse Causing Serious Bodily Harm Civil Commission The Daily Mail Nova Music Festival Kibbutzim Attacks Over 430 Testimonies Systematic Sexual Violence And Abuse

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