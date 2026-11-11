Israel Accused of Delaying Winter Aid to Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes

Israel rejects claims of aid delays to Gaza, citing Hamas, while a tanker fire in the Strait of Hormuz raises regional security concerns. The conflict continues with civilian casualties and humanitarian challenges.

Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied allegations that Israel has been delaying the entry of winter supplies into the Gaza Strip after a series of air strikes killed three Palestinians in Gaza City on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. He blamed Hamas for refusing to disarm and for allegedly seizing humanitarian aid for military use, but did not present proof of the claim.

Israel's Response to Aid-Delay Accusations

Netanyahu's statement, issued on Monday, countered U.N. and aid‑group reports that more than 150,000 tents and pumps for removing floodwater were ready for entry into Gaza. He argued that the delays had worsened a foreseeable humanitarian challenge, yet Israel has not authorized the delivery of the aid. The Prime Minister's remarks came amid Israel's continued near‑daily strikes, which have killed over 1,600 Palestinians since the ceasefire agreement in October 2025.

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Impact of Recent Air Strikes on Gaza Civilians

The February 11th air strike first killed a man in Gaza City, and a second strike later that day killed two more according to Shifa Hospital. The Israeli military said both attacks targeted military operatives but offered no further detail. Palestinians were seen inspecting the damage to a building and tents in a Gaza City neighbourhood the day after the strike, indicating ongoing civilian suffering under the sustained bombing campaign.

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Strait of Hormuz Incident Heightens Regional Tensions

In parallel news, Iran's Revolutionary Guard reported that a tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine early Wednesday while traveling along an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center also logged an incident involving a tanker transiting the strait but did not identify the vessel. No update was released regarding the crew's status, and it remains unclear whether the UKMTO and Iranian statements refer to the same event.

Future Developments and Humanitarian Concerns

The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate as Israel's strikes proceed and humanitarian supplies remain stalled. U.N. officials and aid groups are pressing for immediate authorization of the ready‑to‑deploy tents and pumps, citing the urgent need to mitigate water‑related hazards as winter approaches. In the Strait of Hormuz, maritime authorities are monitoring the area for further incidents while investigating the cause of the tanker fire. The ongoing conflict threatens to extend its reach beyond Gaza, raising the risk of broader regional instability.