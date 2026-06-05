Isolated deadly 'explosion' left I-290 closed for hours, FBI says: What we know

An investigation into what authorities say was a deadly, isolated explosion on I-290 prompted a shutdown of the roadway for hours on Thursday.

"No evidence was found to indicate this was connected to any other event or that any other individuals were involved," FBI said in a statement on Friday.

Traffic was shut down for hours and backed up for miles on the busy Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs Thursday during an investigation involving FBI, ATF and DEA. JC Navarrete reports. An investigation into what authorities now say appears to be a deadly, isolated explosion of a vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway prompted a shutdown of the major roadway for hours on Thursday as bomb squads, local and federal agencies were called in.while authorities investigated the explosion.

Some stranded drivers were seen exiting their vehicles and sitting on medians or standing on the highway.led by the FBI and ATF with support from several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies found that a man was killed in an Sky5 reporter Mike Lorber noted Illinois State Police called the incident an"explosion" multiple times in their dispatches on Thursday after they were initially called to the scene.

ISP ultimately called in assistance first from the Cook County Bomb and Arson Squad, then the FBI and the ATF, according to authorities. The DEA also joined the investigation. An investigation after a vehicle exploded on I-290 prompted closures and snarled traffic for hours on Thursday. JC Navarrete reports.

The Village of Westchester said in a statement local police were also assisting at the request of ISP. The incident started just after 10 a.m. on Thursday with what appeared to be a vehicle that became disabled on the side of the outbound lanes of the expressway near Mannheim in Westchester. The vehicle exploded, according to authorities, though it remains unclear what caused the explosion.

, and bomb squad technicians could be seen surrounding the vehicle at times throughout the investigation on Thursday. At one point, investigators set up a white tent around the vehicle.

"We recognize the significant public interest generated by the law enforcement response and roadway closures. The involvement of highly specialized federal, state, and local resources was necessary to safely process the scene and ensure public safety. We are grateful to the public for their patience and cooperation as the matter was ongoing," the FBI said in a statement that was also shared by ATF on social media.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bomb squad called as I-290 shut down in both directions in Cook CountyPolice and a bomb squad responded to the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday morning and traffic was shut down in both directions.

Read more »

Drivers on I-290 stuck in miles-long backup as bomb squad investigates 'incident'; expressway closedThe miles-long backup wasn't expected to clear up anytime soon.

Read more »

I-290 in Cook County reopens after death investigation draws FBI, bomb squad responsePolice, a bomb squad and federal agents responded Thursday to a death investigation on the Eisenhower Expressway, prompting the closure of Interstate 290 in both directions near Interstate 294 for about eight hours.

Read more »

Explosion kills man, shuts down Interstate 290 for hours in west suburbs: FBIAn explosion on Interstate 290 in Chicago's west suburbs killed one person and stopped traffic for hours Thursday, the FBI said in a statement Friday.

Read more »