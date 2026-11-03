Isobel Lorna Earns £1 Million From Agende Planner Business

Influencer Isobel Lorna generated £1 million in September from her luxury Agende planner brand, marking a significant milestone for the female-founded startup with no external investment.

Influencer Isobel Lorna, 25, achieved a remarkable financial milestone this September by earning £1 million in a single month through Agende, her luxury A5 refillable planner business. This rapid financial success stands in stark contrast to her employment status during the 2020 lockdown, when she worked night shifts as an Amazon picker and packer earning £10.50 an hour. Lorna attributes this dramatic upward trajectory to a specific goal of financial independence and the strategic leverage of her substantial digital audience.

Agende Product Details And Features

Agende products are priced between £139 and £350 for a complete set, positioning them as high-end accessories rather than standard stationery items found in mainstream retailers like WHSmith. The brand has sold approximately 7,000 units so far, with more than 100,000 customers currently on the waiting list for the hand-stitched calfskin leather organizers. These items are available in five aesthetic neutral colors including burgundy, navy, tan, black, and a special edition chocolate suede iteration priced at £159.

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The planner system includes customizable page inserts such as The Daily Planner, The To-Do List, The Manifesting Pack, and Saving the Pennies: Isobel's Method. A unique feature is a £25 A5 mirror insert designed for make-up top-ups between meetings. The full set also contains an attachable whiteboard for brainstorming and a sleek pouch for storing pens, keys, and lipstick, which customers have compared to a Hermès Birkin bag for diaries due to its luxury appeal.

Lorna's Background And Brand Identity

Lorna has built a massive online presence with 857,000 followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok. Her content typically features business class flights, F1 paddocks, and trips to St Tropez, promoting a mantra of hard work encapsulated in her bio: Save the Pennies and the Porsche will buy itself. This branding helped her transition from driving a Ford KA in her native North Somerset village to purchasing a Porsche and renovating a London property.

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The concept for Agende emerged when Lorna noticed her audience purchasing a £600 Louis Vuitton filofax she featured in her content. Recognizing a white space in the market, she decided to launch her own product that offered similar luxury aesthetics at a lower price point. The business is entirely female-founded and has operated without any external investment, a rarity in the startup landscape.

Financial Strategy And Brand Partnerships

Beyond Agende sales, Lorna generates between £100,000 and £150,000 monthly from Instagram brand deals and partnerships. During peak shopping events like Black Friday, this income can rise to £250,000. Lorna explicitly shares her financial successes on social media to demonstrate to female entrepreneurs that it is possible to achieve significant revenue without relying on traditional funding sources or external capital.

Lorna argues that despite the rise of artificial intelligence, there is a growing consumer craving for old-fashioned rituals involving pen and paper. She believes this tactile approach to organization provides a sense of fulfillment and productivity that digital tools cannot replicate. This philosophy drives the core appeal of Agende, which targets an audience seeking both aesthetic pleasure and functional productivity in their daily planning routines.

Operational Challenges And Scaling

The sudden success of Agende presented immediate logistical challenges, requiring Lorna to put new stock on pre-order seven times to manage the overwhelming demand. She sought advice from Aimee Smale, founder of the fashion brand Odd Muse, regarding how to handle the pre-order situation. Smale, who built her company into a £30 million business using similar models, advised Lorne to maintain the pre-order strategy to keep the business flowing.

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Lorna has had to dramatically scale her operations to meet the expectations of her large customer base. The reliance on pre-orders allows the business to manage inventory risks while maintaining cash flow. This scaling effort highlights the transition from a side hustle to a fully operational luxury brand, requiring significant organizational changes to support the thousands of units produced and shipped monthly.