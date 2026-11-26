Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association projects 2026-27 production at 265.21 lakh tonnes, triggering a broad market rally in sugar equities.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association projected gross sugar production for the 2026-27 marketing year at 265.21 lakh tonnes. This estimate falls significantly short of the country's annual domestic requirement of 280 to 285 lakh tonnes, signaling a substantial supply deficit in the coming months.

ISMA Projects Production Shortfall and Market Reaction

The association released its latest estimate on Thursday, November 26, triggering an immediate and sharp rally across the sugar sector. Nine sugar stocks saw gains ranging from 3.3% to 14.34% as investors reacted to the tight supply outlook. Dhampur Sugar Mills led the surge with a 14.34% jump in price to Rs 181.80 per share.

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Other major players followed closely, with Uttam Sugar Mills rising 11.8% to Rs 388.10 and Shree Renuka Sugars climbing 12% to Rs 18.88. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained 9% to Rs 17.42, while Dwarikesh Sugar Industries advanced 8.7% to Rs 45.31. Balrampur Chini Mills rose 6.7% to Rs 653, Dalmia Bharat Sugar increased 6.4% to Rs 471.60, EID Parry gained 3.5% to Rs 672.25, and Triveni Engineering rose 3.3% to Rs 236.70.

Acreage Drops and Monsoon Failures Drive Decline

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association attributed the reduced output to a 3.2% decline in sugarcane planting area, which dropped to 55.53 lakh hectares. Poor monsoon rainfall further hindered crop development, impacting yields across key growing regions.

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Maharashtra, the largest producing state, saw its projection fall sharply to 86.85 lakh tonnes, down from 112.45 lakh tonnes in the previous year. Uttar Pradesh, the second major producer, also experienced a significant reduction, with output estimated at 88.96 lakh tonnes compared to 95.42 lakh tonnes previously.

No Ethanol Diversion Amplifies Supply Tightness

A critical factor intensifying the supply crunch is the complete halt in ethanol diversion for the 2026-27 year. In the 2025-26 marketing year, 32.42 lakh tonnes of sugar were diverted to ethanol production, reducing net available sugar to 279.71 lakh tonnes from a gross of 312.13 lakh tonnes.

For the 2026-27 season, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association projects zero diversion to ethanol. This means gross production and net production are identical at 265.21 lakh tonnes, eliminating the buffer that existed in the prior year and making the effective supply shortage much more severe than headline figures suggest.

Stock Repricing Reflects Sector-Wide Supply Shock

The broad market rally indicates a sector-wide repricing based on fundamental supply constraints rather than company-specific news. The market anticipates higher sugar prices and improved realizations for mills due to tighter inventory conditions. Companies with higher leverage to sugar prices, such as Dhampur Sugar Mills and Uttam Sugar Mills, saw larger gains.

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Diversified players like Balrampur Chini Mills and EID Parry posted more moderate gains because their revenue streams include ethanol and distillery operations, which dilute pure sugar price exposure. The lack of ethanol diversion suggests either revised government blending targets or an absolute lack of surplus sugar, fundamentally altering the industry landscape for the 2026-27 year.