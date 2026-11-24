Hundreds expected to gather at Islip High School to support injured students and their families.

Teen's 5-year mission of warmth: Hempstead coat drive helps families weather winterPosters saying "feel better" and "stay strong" lined the football field at Islip High School.

Ryan's family shared a photo and fundraiser page with News 12.

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"I hope that they feel lifted up and supported and encouraged as they are taking on some, some challenges of their own," said Emily Lagiglia, a family friend of Ryan's family. According to Suffolk police, two juveniles were injured in a fire on Friday outside a home on Ocean Avenue in Islip. Police said one of the juveniles was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and the other was transported there by ambulance.

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"Everybody's hurting for this family these families that experienced the tragedy," Superintendent Dennis O'Hara said. "It's just kind of a shock that it happened," said Scott Brown, a student. "It's a great thing to see everyone come together. ""It's definitely upsetting to hear, but we are coming together and just being there to support each other," said Taylor Cullen, a teacher.

"It's not even just Islip that's impacted. East Islip is also here, I saw some West Islip students. So just a lot of people coming together. "