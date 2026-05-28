Isle of Man TT rider Daniel Ingham dies in qualifying crash

Isle of Man TT rider Daniel Ingham has died after a crash during qualifying for the event, while a two-year-old girl was flown to hospital with injuries following a separate incident.

Isle of Man TT rider Daniel Ingham has died after a crash during qualifying for the event. A two-year-old girl was flown to hospital with injuries following a separate incident.

Ingham, 33, had been a regular at the event since 2016, first competing in the Manx Grand Prix before swapping to TT races. He crashed at Doran's Bend on the first lap of qualifying on Wednesday evening. Organisers have passed on their deepest sympathy to his wife, Helayna, and his son Joey and daughter Phoebe, as well as his family and friends.

Ingham is the 271st racer to die on the Snaefell Mountain Course, and 288 people have been killed in total with officials, spectators and those who have died out of competition added on. The 2026 Isle of Man TT has been plagued by a number of high-profile crashes in its first week, with one crash injuring eight spectators after a motorcycle rider crashed into a crowd. The girl's grandfather was also injured and she was flown to hospital in Liverpool.

Seven spectators and the rider have since been released from hospital. Sidecar driver Maria Costello and passenger Shaun Parker were injured in a red flag incident on Tuesday, and Ryan and Callum Crowe were also involved in a crash that caused the session to be cut short on Wednesday. Sidecar racing has now been postponed. Costello is in a serious but stable condition, while Parker has injuries to his chest, leg, arm and face.

The Crowe brothers are both still in hospital. Ingham picked up a number of podium finishes in the Manx Grand Prix during his career, winning the Senior race two years ago. It was his debut year competing in the Isle of Man TT





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Isle Of Man TT Daniel Ingham Motorcycle Racing Crash Qualifying

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