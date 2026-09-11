Islanders Visit Sharks as Barzal and Pulock Ruled Out; Celebrini Leads Slumping Sharks

The New York Islanders travel to face the San Jose Sharks, wiTh both teams dealing with recent losing streaks and roster adjustments. The Islanders miss key players Barzal, Maccelli, and Pulock due to injury, while struggling with power play efficiency. The Sharks look to top pick Macklin Celebrini to end a five-game skid.

The New York Islanders begin a challenging three-game West Coast road trip tonight as they prepare to face the San Jose Sharks at The Shark Tank in San Jose, California. This matchup carries significant weight for both franchises, which are currently navigating difficult stretches in the National Hockey League season despite having recorded the same number of victories.

The Islanders sit at seven wins with six losses and three overtime losses, while the Sharks hold seven wins against eleven losses and one overtime loss. The emotional tone surrounding each team differs significantly, with New York feeling they are close to stabilizing their performance while San Jose experiences deep disappointment as their rebuild has not yet yielded expected results.

Also read Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer gets into wild fight with Luke Hughes during loss to Devils

San Jose has struggled significantly recently, entering this critical matchup on a five-game losing streak with a record of 3-7-0 in their last ten games. The pressure is mounting on the Sharks as they attempt to shake off this recent losing column, with their home stand proving less than stellar. They are now looking to their top talent to lead them out of the slump and turn their season around.

The Islanders are similarly under pressure to correct their recent mistakes, particularly after an emotionally charged loss to the New Jersey Devils. They failed to capitalize on a two-goal lead and were shut out on the power play during that contest. The coaching staff emphasizes that the team must let that loss serve as a learning opportunity rather than allowing it to linger into the next contest against the Sharks.

New York is managing several key injuries as they begin this trip to California. Forwards Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli are traveling with the team but will not suit up for tonight's game. Both players wore noncontact jerseys during morning skate preparations, indicating they are still in the recovery phase and not yet ready for full contact drills.

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Defenseman Ryan Pulock is also sidelined with an upper-body injury. Although Pulock wore a regular jersey during practice, head coach Peter DeBoer confirmed that he will not play in tonight's game. DeBoer suggested there is potential for Barzal, Maccelli, and Pulock to return to the active lineup at some point during the three-game trip, though no specific timelines were provided for their returns.

Other roster moves include the recall of forward Wennberg, who is expected to play after missing ten games due to an upper-body injury. Conversely, forward Filip Bystedt was returned to the San Jose Barracuda, the American Hockey League affiliate, on Monday. This move shifts the roster dynamics for the Sharks, who need every available body to help end their current skid.

Forward Chernyshov skated separately on Monday and remains categorized as week to week regarding his return status. On the goaltending front, Ilya Sorokin is confirmed to begin in net for the Islanders. The coaching staff is prioritizing the need to support the netminder, who faced a season-high 45 saves in the previous loss to New Jersey.

Preventing high-volume scoring chances will be essential for Sorokin to secure a victory against the Sharks. The Islanders must focus on defensive structure to reduce the workload on their goaltender, especially given the Sharks' urgent need to generate offense after consecutive losses.

Special teams play is expected to be a decisive factor in this matchup. The Sharks enter the game with a strong penalty kill, stopping 76.5 percent of their opponents' power-play attempts. This defensive strength stands in stark contrast to the Islanders' struggles on the man advantage, as New York ranks twenty-ninth in the league with a power-play percentage of just 14.6 percent.

This discrepancy was highlighted in the previous game against the Devils, where the Islanders did not record a single power-play opportunity, further limiting their ability to score. Head coach Peter DeBoer has addressed the need for improvement in this area, describing the concept of an effective power play as one defined by interchangeable positioning and constant motion.

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DeBoer emphasized that players must move to different parts of the ice and maintain high levels of activity to create scoring chances. While structural changes and habit formation cannot be fixed overnight, the coaching staff views this trip as an opportunity to grab the first steps in getting the power play back on track.

The Islanders must capitalize on the limited opportunities they do get, as the Sharks' penalty kill units will be looking to shut down any high-danger chances generated by the New York offense. The Sharks need to prove they can handle the pressure of being a underdog in this specific tactical battle.

This game features a notable spotlight on two of the league's most highly touted young talents, both of whom were selected first overall in their respective draft classes. For the Sharks, center Macklin Celebrini leads the crew in points with twenty-one, including seven goals and fourteen assists.

Celebrini has acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being the number one pick but maintains that he intends to play his game without letting the label dictate his approach. He is viewed as the catalyst for the Sharks to right their ship during this losing streak, providing the offensive spark they desperately need.

The Islanders are looking to their own first overall pick, Matthew Schaefer, to help begin the West Coast swing with a positive result. The Sharks' management and coaching staff are keenly aware of the threats posed by the Islanders' top players, just as New York knows what drives the San Jose attack.

The outcome of this game may well depend on which team can better address their immediate on-ice needs. For San Jose, ending the five-game skid is the primary objective, requiring a cohesive team effort across all lines. For New York, preventing another defensive lapse that burdens the goaltender and improving offensive efficiency are the immediate goals.

The contest at The Shark Tank promises to be a tight battle between two franchises seeking to find their footing in the competitive Western and Eastern Conference landscapes. Both teams are fighting for momentum, and the winner will gain a crucial advantage in the standings.