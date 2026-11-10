Islanders Fall to Sharks 3-2 in Shootout as Slump Worsens Against Non-Contender

The New York Islanders fall to the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in a shootout, extending their losing streak to four games due to defensive struggles against top-line forwards.

The New York Islanders dropped their fourth consecutive game, falling 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks in a shootout at the SAP Center on Monday night. This loss marks a significant escalation in the team's struggles, as they were outplayed by a Sharks squad currently sitting at 8-11-1 in the standings. San Jose is not considered a primary Stanley Cup contender, making the Islanders' inability to secure a basic win even more alarming for the franchise.

The performance highlighted a troubling regression in the Islanders' process, raising serious concerns about consistency. Coach Pete DeBoer noted that the team failed to maintain possession and lacked effective forechecking pressure throughout the contest. The Sharks dominated large portions of the game, particularly through their top line featuring Macklin Celebrini, Michael Misa, and Will Smith, who controlled the pace and territory.

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Defensive vulnerabilities were on full display as the Islanders allowed numerous chances in the middle of the ice. They were frequently hemmed in their own defensive zone, a stark contrast to the disciplined system DeBoer has attempted to implement. This lack of structural control stands in sharp relief against the lower standing of their opponents, suggesting that the issues extend beyond simple bad luck or inferior talent.

Ben Hutton opened the scoring for the Islanders with a deflection of a Simon Holmstrom pass, establishing a 1-0 lead in the first period. However, San Jose responded before the period ended when Ivar Stenberg tied the game at one. Stenberg converted a deflection from a Tyler Toffoli shot following a turnover by Logan Stanley exiting the zone, shifting the momentum early in the contest.

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The second period saw San Jose take complete control of the flow. Tyler Toffoli scored at 12:12 of the period on a lucky deflection off Adam Pelech's visor. The Islanders answered with a power-play goal from Victor Eklund, who capitalized on a pass from Brayden Schenn to make it 2-2. Eklund has now scored in three straight games, providing a rare bright spot in the offensive column despite the team's overall decline.

The third period introduced significant physicality that briefly shifted momentum and energized the home crowd. A hit by Kyle MacLean on Ivar Stenberg triggered a heated exchange, resulting in a fight between Ty Dellandrea and MacLean. This was followed immediately by a bout between Barclay Goodrow and Mitchell Chaffee off the ensuing faceoff, marking a chaotic end to regulation play.

Although the Islanders appeared energized after the fights, they squandered a crucial four-minute power play opportunity. The advantage arose after a Victor Eklund hit on Kiefer Sherwood was initially called a major on Eklund but reversed to a double minor on Mason Marchment. The momentum shift was short-lived, as the team failed to convert on the advantage.

The opportunity vanished when penalties on Anthony Duclair and Ondrej Palat gave San Jose a 4-on-3 advantage. The Islanders could not capitalize on the extra attacker, and subsequent penalties left them without a shorthanded goal. San Jose ultimately failed to produce a goal on their own power play either, sending the game to overtime and eventually a shootout.

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Regulation ended scoreless, sending the game to a shootout where goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves in total. The shootout lasted eight rounds, with Sorokin stopping attempts until Ivar Stenberg secured the winning shot for San Jose. The Islanders' inability to close out the game extends their losing streak and highlights defensive vulnerabilities against emerging young talent.

There is potential for improvement with Mathew Barzal, Matias Maccelli, and Ryan Pulock returning from injury by the end of this trip. These returns ought to be a game-changer for a roster that has suffered the collective toll of injuries over the last week-plus. However, the current process issues must be resolved if the Islanders hope to climb out of this slump and compete with higher-tier teams.