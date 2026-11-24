Simon Holmstrom has 10 goals in 22 games for the Islanders, including a hat trick on Nov. 14, putting him on a 38-goal, 68-point pace. His breakout season is reshaping his contract value.

Simon Holmstrom has 10 goals in 22 games for the New York Islanders, putting him on a 38-goal, 68-point pace this season. The 25-year-old winger is in the midst of a breakout year that is reshaping his value entirely.

Holmstrom has been on the Islanders' top line for over a month. Entering Monday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he had six goals and 11 points in his past seven games, including a hat trick on Nov. 14 in Anaheim against the Ducks. Even as Holmstrom climbed the ranks of Swedish hockey and built his NHL Draft stock, he was never considered a goal scorer.

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Holmstrom Slow Burn Becomes Breakout

After being selected by the Islanders in the first round of the 2019 draft, he scored just 19 goals across three seasons in the minors. Since making his NHL debut in 2022-23, his offensive game has been a slow burn: six goals in 50 games, 15 in 75, 20 in 75 two years ago, and 19 in 79 last season. Something has seemingly clicked in 2026-27.

You can always hope the offensive production comes, Holmstrom admitted to amNewYork following Monday's morning skate. But what has always been my strength in my game, even when I was younger and later in my career, was the defensive part and being able to create and playing onto pucks and setting up my teammates. I've never really been a goal scorer. So you just have to trust the process.

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Right now, it's going. It is not hurting that he's shooting the puck more. Holmstrom famously did not land a single shot on goal in the opening three games last season, then had just 21 in his first 22 games. He has 38 shots on goal in his first 22 games this season.

He also possesses a career-high 26.3% shooting percentage. Holmstrom is shooting between the dots at an exceptional rate, and all of his goals have come from there. He's averaging an extra 1.21 shots and 2.07 attempts per 60 minutes this season compared to last, both career highs. We all knew how sound he was defensively, but I don't think everybody has the appreciation for his offensive upside, Islanders captain Bo Horvat told amNewYork.

Shooting Confidence Transforms Holmstrom Game

We see him practice every day, so we're like, If this guy figures it out and shoots the puck a little bit more, he's going to take his game to that next level. And he sure has this year. Holmstrom's confidence has never been higher, which certainly translates into his game. He has never been this aggressive on the offensive side of the puck, and the number of shots suggests just that.

It's crazy what the brain can do for you, Horvat continued. Your ability to make plays, you just feel comfortable out there every night and not getting in your own head, and he's obviously playing with a ton of confidence. There are parts of the season where you see confidence come out, and it comes out at different times, but I think it's the consistency that has been the biggest thing for me this year.

Head coach Pete DeBoer's system has helped unlock this part of Holmstrom's game. The Islanders are playing fast and stressing possession in the opposition's zone, the antithesis of what made them successful earlier in the decade. I like to play a fast game, Holmstrom said. I like to play with the puck and be strong on it.

I think that's kinda what we want to do. The confidence is definitely one thing. When you play with confidence, a lot can happen out there, and it's a lot of fun. You just gotta keep that up.

Palmieri Notes Shift to Attack Mindset

Kyle Palmieri, who's played alongside Holmstrom and Bo Horvat for most of this season, has seen the change up close. When I think back, obviously I had a lot of chances to watch last year while out with a torn ACL, Palmieri told The Post. I think this year, you see him being more in an attack mindset, even when he's going to work. I noticed it last game in Detroit, especially below the goal line.

He's doing it in an attack mode as opposed to, Where do I pass this to? He's looking to get a step on a guy or use his long reach to carry up to the net or find a guy in the slot that's open. I think when you look at his goal the other night, he's putting himself in scoring areas and obviously finishing too.

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Things have stayed quiet around a potential contract extension for Holmstrom, and right now, it certainly behooves the Islanders' winger to keep waiting rather than negotiate in-season. Not only because of the salary cap boom that keeps lifting contracts higher and higher, but also because Holmstrom's play so far this season is reshaping his value entirely. A year ago, a suggestion that Holmstrom's next contract would be worth $8 million annually would have been laughed out of the room.

Contract Value Rising With Cap Boom

In this cap environment and with that production, $8 million may constitute a bargain, should Holmstrom keep this up. That's up to my agents and [Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche] and those guys, Holmstrom told The Post when asked whether negotiations have picked up. I don't think about that at all. Just trying to play and be the best version of myself.

In his typically understated fashion, Holmstrom said he doesn't feel any different this season, handing the credit to his linemates for creating chances. I think our games fit each other very well, he said. We're good at different things and bring different things to our line as well. We've been doing a good job of playing our own game, but helping each other out there.

He's definitely a humble person, Horvat said when that was relayed to him. He might not be doing much different, it's just a matter of, maybe he's shooting the puck a little bit more, which has been nice to see, cause he's got such a great shot. But I think the consistency out of him we already know he's great on the defensive side of the puck, he's got a great stick.

And I think the offense is just starting to come on a daily basis. For the Islanders, it's a serious boon if Holmstrom can help fill a need for scoring wingers that has existed for as long as they've played at UBS Arena.

While he wouldn't eliminate the need to add further to the top of their lineup, a breakout season at age 25 means Holmstrom can fill a spot in the top six over the long term, and vindicates the Islanders' development model while they have a slew of prospects in the pipeline. What is he 25, 26, something like that? It's crazy. Feels like he's been in the league for a while now, Horvat said.

I just think it was a matter of time for him. He just comes and breaks out, plays as well as he did right now, we're just gonna need that out of him for the rest of the year.