New York Islanders Sign Ben Hutton to One-Year Deal After Tryout Success

The New York Islanders signed veteran defenseman Ben Hutton to a one-year contract Thursday after a brief professional tryout, adding depth to an injury-hit blue line.

The New York Islanders have officially signed veteran defenseman Ben Hutton to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2026-27 season, bringing a stable solution to their defensive challenges. The front office made the move just three days after Hutton completed a professional tryout, confirming that the club found exactly what it needed in the experienced blueliner. Head Coach Pete DeBoer wasted no time finalizing the deal hours before the team was scheduled to face the Carolina Hurricanes at UBS Arena.

Hutton, who turned 33 earlier this year, brings a championship pedigree to the Islanders roster. He spent the last five seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he served as a crucial depth option on a roster that won the Stanley Cup in 2023. His connection to the current coaching staff runs deep, as he previously worked under Pete DeBoer during the 2021-22 season with the Knights.

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DeBoer emphasized the personal and professional trust he has in Hutton, stating he knows both the player and the person intimately. The coach noted that Hutton made himself an essential part of a very deep Vegas defense for four or five years, playing significant minutes deep into the playoffs last season. DeBoer described him as versatile, experienced, and intriguing, highlighting that Hutton proved he could perform even when surrounded by higher-profile teammates.

This acquisition arrives at a critical juncture for the Islanders, who have been severely impacted by defensive injuries. Alex Romanov is currently out for the entire season with an injury, stripping the team of one of its primary young defenders. Ryan Pulock, another key piece of DeBoer's defensive rotation, recently returned to practice after recovering from an upper-body injury but remains limited in his availability.

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The absence of Romanov and the gradual return of Pulock have forced the coaching staff to rely heavily on Matt Kessel and Scott Mayfield to anchor the bottom of the defensive pairings. Hutton's arrival immediately alters this dynamic, as his left-handed shot provides a necessary balance. Kessel's position on the roster now appears precarious, with Hutton poised to slot in as a left-sided option on the third pairing.

Hutton did not join the Islanders directly from another NHL team, having spent time on a professional tryout with the Ottawa Senators this past September without securing a contract. He admitted that the recent whirlwind experience was unlike anything he had faced in his long career. He expressed gratitude for staying ready, noting that he kept his work boots on and prepared for an opportunity that finally materialized.

The veteran defenseman said he believed he had a good year in Las Vegas, but the organizational depth meant he had to wait for the right moment. He described the period as a test of patience and professionalism, ultimately deciding to stay in shape and await a call. Now that he has secured a spot with the Islanders, he is focused on making the most of this second chance to contribute at a high level.

Beyond the defensive upgrades, the Islanders are also navigating a competitive goaltending battle. Semyon Varlamov started the upcoming game against Carolina, continuing a split-start rotation. Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin have taken turns in net over the last six games, creating a 50-50 split in decision-making for the head coach.

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Sorokin has been the more frequent starter early in the season, having begun ten of the first fifteen games. If the current trend continues throughout the schedule, Sorokin is on pace for approximately fifty-six starts out of the remaining eighty-four games. This split keeps both netminders sharp and provides the Islanders with flexibility as they push toward the playoffs.

On the special teams front, the Islanders continue to excel despite the defensive injuries. Entering this week, the penalty kill unit ranked in the top five of the National Hockey League with an impressive success rate of eighty-six percent. The group has maintained this high level of performance even while managing minutes for Matthew Schaefer.

The penalty kill success is particularly notable given that it has been achieved without two of DeBoer's preferred defensive options, Pulock and Romanov. The coach credited the entire group of penalty killers rather than relying solely on the defensemen, highlighting the system's resilience. Having a strong penalty kill complements the team's offensive capabilities, creating a well-rounded structure.

The Islanders also recently debuted their Hometown Remix Fisherman jerseys for the first time this season. This marked the second time in the current decade that the franchise has reintroduced the distinctive design, following its initial launch during the 2022-23 season. The jersey choice adds a unique visual element to the team's identity as they push forward with this refreshed defensive lineup.