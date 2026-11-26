The New York Islanders defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in a shootout on November 25, 2026. This victory moves the team into a playoff position just before Thanksgiving, marking a critical milestone for the squad.

The New York Islanders clinched a playoff berth with a dramatic 3-2 shootout victory over the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena on November 25, 2026. The win places the Islanders in a postseason position just before the Thanksgiving mark, a statistical threshold where approximately 75 percent of teams historically remain in the hunt through the end of the season. This result marks a significant psychological and standings-related milestone for a squad that has struggled with consistency throughout the early months of the campaign.

Bo Horvat Decides Shootout Thriller

Bo Horvat scored the decisive shootout goal against Blues goaltender Joel Hofer to secure the points for New York. Before the shootout, Victor Eklund tied the game with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation time. Eklund's one-timer from the slot sent the arena into a frenzy and served as the immediate trigger for the team's emotional celebration. Matthew Schaefer was the first player to embrace Eklund after the goal, highlighting the camaraderie that defined the final moments of the contest. This goal lifted the Islanders above the playoff line, providing a crucial boost to their momentum.

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Sorokin and Eklund Key Factors

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin delivered a stellar performance with 21 saves, including critical stops that kept the Islanders in the game during periods of poor puck management. Sorokin neutralized a 1-on-0 breakaway created by Alexey Toropchenko and later saved a chance from Otto Stenberg in the crease. Victor Eklund, who had not scored at 6-on-5 all season, provided the game-winning equalizer in the third period. His celebration was mobbed by teammates, signaling a shift in energy for a team that had faced potential defeat moments earlier.

Blues Open Scoring With Early Controversy

The St. Louis Blues took the lead in the first period after a chaotic sequence involving Matt Kessel, Calum Ritchie, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Ritchie screened goaltender Joel Hofer, allowing Kessel's shot to deflect off Pageau's leg and cross the goal line. A video review confirmed there was no distinct kicking motion, allowing the goal to stand. Ritchie was also involved in the Blues' second goal, losing a faceoff battle to Robert Thomas in the defensive zone. Dylan Holloway capitalized on the resulting turnover to tie the game at 1-1 during the second period.

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DeBoer Navigates Injuries and Inconsistency

Head coach Pete DeBoer managed a roster dealing with significant injuries, including the absence of Kyle Palmieri, whose status remains uncertain due to a right knee issue. Despite the losses, the Islanders displayed both territorial control and severe puck management errors. The coaching staff reunited Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat on the same line, a change that produced immediate offensive results. The team created chances on all four lines but also turned the puck over frequently, relying heavily on Sorokin to bail them out during defensive breakdowns.

Playoff Implications and Next Steps

This victory leaves the Islanders with a record of 12-7-5, effectively balancing their wins and losses. With 50 games remaining in the season, the team has successfully cleared the first major hurdle of the playoff race. The win over the Blues serves as a microcosm of the season, showcasing the team's ability to overcome adversity while highlighting the inconsistencies that must be addressed. The Islanders now look to maintain this trajectory as they navigate the remainder of the schedule.