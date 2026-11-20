New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock left Thursday's game against Winnipeg with a lower-body injury, adding to the team's growing health concerns. Coach Pete DeBoer expressed confidence in the team's penalty kill despite the setback, while Logan Stanley's return remains conditional. The outcome of Pulock's status will significantly impact the defensive lineup for the upcoming game in Detroit.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Just when the Islanders thought they were starting to see light, they were pulled back into the injury abyss. Jean-Gabriel Pageau was back Thursday night to center the fourth line, and Logan Stanley was close enough that he thought about making a go at it in what would have been his first game back in Winnipeg.

, having been helped to the dressing room by trainers at the end of the second. It wasn’t immediately apparent what the issue was, but on his last shift, Pulock stumbled while skating backward. That might, at least, indicate it’s not the same shoulder issue that already caused him to miss time. New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock passes the puck during the second period against an opponent at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

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, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. Coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update after the game, saying Pulock would need to be checked out by doctors.

“They’re getting used to it,” DeBoer said, asked how the defense handled playing down a man. “We’re playing a man down almost every night. “I thought they did a good job. I thought being down a man, the situation, them pushing, we bent but didn’t break.

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I thought had a couple huge saves in the third in order to get the point. Take the point and move on. ” The Islanders struggled to cope when Pulock missed four games before returning a week ago, losing all four, though they had other injuries at the time as well. If Pulock can’t go Saturday in Detroit, Stanley’s pending return would become more urgent, as he would almost certainly slot into the top defense pair, where.

That would allow Matthew Schaefer to shift back to the right side, where DeBoer has preferred him this season anyway.

“I think we’ll play it day by day,” Stanley said before the game. “Day off tomorrow. I’ll skate again on Saturday and see how it feels, reassess then. ” DeBoer said that Calum Ritchie being sent down to the AHL was an attempt to get him back up to speed upon returning from injury.

While no one anticipates Ritchie to be in Hamilton long-term, DeBoer added he doesn’t know exactly how long it will be. Despite sitting in the press box, Stanley was given a video tribute and cheered by the crowd at Canada Life Centre in what would have been his first game back in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him last year.

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“I’m disappointed I can’t play,” Stanley said. “I’ve been looking forward to coming back here since the day I signed. It was the first one I checked. … Feel pretty good, but I think it would’ve been a little bit selfish of me to try and force it. ”